Opinion - Paul Hickey: Doozy of a flu, non-traditional weddings, luge and Matariki prizes

Skyline Rotorua opened three new tracks last month - be in the chance to win family tickets. Photo / Supplied

It has been a pretty crazy last few weeks for yours truly!

After a couple of weeks of leave travelling around the country, I finally got home and was preparing to head back to work and a sense of normal.

Then I got hit big time by this season's flu bug, and my god it jumped up and slapped me. I had heard that it might be a doozy this year and it certainly was.

I'm not normally one to take much sick leave, but to have multiple days back to back is even crazier.

Luckily I had got the flu vax early in the season. I'd hate to think how bad it would have been for me if I'd neglected the shot this year.

So be warned; look out for it, and stay home if unwell, you don't want to be the one to blame for a spread!

One of the things I did while I was on a bit of leave away was head up to Auckland to be best man at a mate's wedding.

It was a totally informal affair, just a backyard deck party in the early evening.

It was really nice for everybody, and certainly not traditional. And non-traditional seems to be the new norm when it comes to weddings in 2022.

Apparently the "black wedding dress" trend is a thing now.

As wedding season approaches, sellers have noted a big uptick in interest in black bridal gowns. And Google trends says searches for "black wedding dress" have actually kept pace with searches for "white wedding dress" over the past year.

Why the surge in interest of ditching traditional white to join the dark side?

Apparently, the concept of what is traditional has evolved to include other shades, possibly influenced by the pandemic.

After some brides were forced to postpone their weddings due to Covid restrictions, they now want their special day to be unique.

As a result, some are picking unique venues, some are wearing sneakers and having food trucks cater their weddings ... and some have chosen to wear black.

And you might remember the story of the first-ever Zoom bride?

Well she has now become the first-ever Zoom divorcée. Twenty-six-year-old Brit Ayse Reeves has revealed she has split from her American husband, 24-year-old Darrin Martin, three months after marrying over webcam — and they still haven't met in person.

The two first connected over the internet in July 2020, during the height of the pandemic.

Due to travel restrictions, they were unable to meet in person, but their love only grew stronger, with Martin getting down on bended knee via video chat in July 2021 to propose.

Alas, she told a reporter this week that in spite of her efforts to make things work, she has filed for an annulment after it turned out she "couldn't trust" Martin, and saying: "It wasn't the fairytale ending I had hoped for."

