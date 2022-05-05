This weekend would normally have included the Rotorua Marathon event, but it was postponed earlier in the year to September. Photo / NZME

This weekend should have been the iconic Rotorua Marathon event, but we all know by now that it was postponed earlier in the year while we were still unsure about Covid restrictions.

While it was disappointing for those training, it was the right call at the time, and will be back just as good as ever in September.

Just one of many rescheduled events which are set to make Rotorua hum over winter, according to a newspaper article this week.

I wrote about this potential a few weeks back, and I'm excited to see it come to fruition, on the back of a pretty good school holiday period.

Let's be positive about our future!

***

You don't need me to remind you of the recent awards ceremony controversy with Will Smith and Chris Rock, but you may have missed the Grammys when Bruno Mars decided to light a cigarette live on stage while accepting an award.

Some say he was just channelling the 70s vibe of his band Silk Sonic.

And a bit closer to home we've had the female streaker on the rugby league field who got absolutely poleaxed in a beautiful tackle by a security guard.

I've hosted my fair share of events and ceremonies over the years, and when you are working as an MC you need to be prepared for anything, but you never expect it.

These recent incidents sparked a conversation with some colleagues sharing stories and I recalled hosting a Super Rugby match at the Rotorua Stadium.

I was tackled by a pitch invader at halftime while I was standing right in the middle of the field.

It was the last thing I expected, and I was obviously a little shocked, but laughed it off and moved on.

Somebody also reminded me of an obviously intoxicated lady crashing the stage one year at the Rotorua Wearable Creations event (as a sidenote; how good were those events right?) which caused more comedy than worry though.

Funny when we look back, but time and place, and actions can ruin a night, or a career, no matter how fresh your prince is.

***

When it comes to social media apps, Twitter has been hogging the headlines over the past couple of weeks thanks to its new owner.

But there is a new app starting to make waves too, and while not competing with Twitter, it may swipe Facebook and Instagram to the left.

It is a newer photosharing app with an interesting twist.

The BeReal social media app is enjoying a surge in popularity among young people, which might be surprising – given the fact that it prohibits edited photos.

BeReal (get it?) encourages users to share a slice of their life in real time – with a focus on authenticity.

Users are invited once a day that it's time to 'BeReal' and share a photo of what they're doing at that moment, giving friends and others a candid glimpse into their life.

There are no filters or edit buttons, so if your hair is a mess, or your only view is of your kid's spit-up on the carpet, that's what people will see.

Once you receive the notification (which can happen at any time during the day) you have two minutes to snap and post a photo of what you're doing, no matter how mundane.

Some users point out that social media was originally intended to allow friends and family to keep up with your life, and BeReal does that more effectively than most other social media platforms.

I've got a feeling we'll never see the Kardashians on this one!

***

A quarter of the year is gone, and to celebrate the fact, let's celebrate mums!

Yes, Mother's Day is this weekend, so I hope you all get spoiled.

I know that Shonna Murray will be very spoilt as she was the winner of The Hits Mother's Day Surprise at Peppers On The Point, after being nominated by her daughter Lavinia.

Happy Mother's Day to all our Rotorua mums, especially my own.

***

