Ebbett Rotorua branch manager Ricky Brackfield in the new Kia Sportage donated for the car raffle. Photo / Andrew Warner

Tables have already sold out for the Supper Club, but there is still a chance for a supporter to drive away with a new car along with the warm fuzzies from backing a great cause.

This year's Supper Club event is on July 6, and organisers are aiming to raise more than $100,000 for the Ronald McDonald Family Retreats.

Fifty tables of eight are sold to members of the public. Each table goes in the draw to find out where in the city they will be hosted for the Supper Club dinner.

The night starts with drinks at the Novotel Rotorua, where an auction is held and the table draw is made. Ticket-holders then head to their newly discovered dinner destinations to enjoy their night, with all food donated by the venues.

Organiser Rob Parry says the tables have sold out for Supper Club, but ticket sales are still available for the car raffle.

Rob and Lynley Parry (right) at the 2019 Supper Club event with MC Paul Hickey (second from left) of NZME. Photo / Andrew Warner

The car raffle is for a new Kia Sportage donated by Ebbett Rotorua - tickets are sold prior to the event and drawn on the night.

There are 1000 car raffle tickets being sold for $100 each.

All funds raised go towards the upkeep of two retreats on the shores of Lake Rotorua, which are used as holiday homes for families of sick children who are treated at Ronald McDonald Hospital in Auckland.

Tickets are available from Rotary Rotorua Passport - for details contact president Don Gollan on (027) 498 8912.

Don says this is a worthy cause to support.

Rotary Rotorua Passport has visited the local retreat before and the feedback from families has been fantastic, he says.

"It's a great charity to help, and an expensive charity to run. Any funding available is very much appreciated."

Ebbett Rotorua branch manager Ricky Brackfield says the reason he got Ebbett Rotorua involved is that he has been part of working with Ronald McDonald House Charities' Supper Club event for four to five years with his previous business.

Ricky is also a greeter for families who travel to Rotorua for the Ronald McDonald Family Retreats - "You realise how hard they have had it".

He encourages people to get behind the car raffle for Supper Club because it is helping out families all around New Zealand who desperately need help.

"Generally, these families are torn apart, with one parent looking after the sick child and the other looking after other children, the house and working.

"For them to come away and have a retreat as a family, it's helping a family at a time of need."

Car Nation director Ross Powell has been giving five raffle tickets away with every car bought through them this month.

"I think they [Ronald McDonald Family Retreats] do a fantastic job.

"When there are sick kids involved and families can then use the retreat to have some time away as a family, it's an absolutely awesome cause."

Rob Parry, who along with his wife Linley puts on the event each year with a team of volunteers, says last year's event was cancelled and this year's event, set down for March, had to be postponed.