Deborah Kay owner of helloworld Travel Rotorua and Jacqui Alexander from Event Impressions to preview Supper Club event.

One of Rotorua's greatest social events is back, and in true charity spirit it's gained the support of two Rotorua businesses that have done well to survive the past two years.

Event Impressions and helloworld Rotorua Travel come from arguably two of the industries hit hardest by the Covid-19 pandemic, but that hasn't stopped them from throwing their support behind this year's Supper Club event on July 6.

Organisers felt humbled and were ready to achieve their goal of passing the $1 million mark raised for the Ronald McDonald Family Retreats in the past 11 years.

Organiser Rob Parry, who along with his wife Lynley puts on the event each year with a team of volunteers, said last year's event was cancelled and this year's event, originally set down for March, had to be postponed.

However, now that people were ready to get out, socialise, party and raise money, July's event aimed to raise more than $100,000.

Fifty tables of eight will be sold to members of the public. Each table goes in the draw to find out where in the city they will be hosted for Supper Club dinner.

The night starts with drinks at the Novotel Rotorua, where an auction is held and the table draw is made. Ticket holders then head to their newly discovered dinner destinations to enjoy their night, with all food and drink donated by the venues.

There is also a car raffle for a new Kia Sportage donated by Ebbett Rotorua - tickets are sold prior to the event and drawn on the night. There are 1000 tickets that will be sold for $100 each.

Rob and Lynley Parry (right) at the 2019 Supper Club event with MC Paul Hickey (second from left) from NZME. Photo / Andrew Warner

All funds raised go towards the upkeep of two retreats on the shores of Lake Rotorua, which are used as holiday homes for families of sick children who are treated at Ronald McDonald Hospital in Auckland.

Rob Parry said with barely anyone travelling for two years, it was hard to imagine how helloworld Rotorua Travel had survived but he was amazed it had again come up with a prize package for Supper Club.

Owner Deborah Kay said the $7000 package had been offered in conjunction with New Zealand Traveller.



It includes return airfares from Rotorua to Queenstown, six-day car hire, boutique accommodation in Clyde, two nights in Te Anau with an included day cruise on Milford Sound, a night in Queenstown including a luxurious meal and wine tasting and an overnight cruise on Doubtful Sound.

Kay said the retreats had supported the community and she had no hesitation in supporting the cause.

"I've had to lean on my suppliers to come up with this amazing package and it's a wonderful domestic prize ."

She said her business was back into the swing of things, had four full-time employees and was looking for a fifth.

"It's gone from zero to hero at the same speed that it went in reverse two years ago."

Deborah Kay from helloworld Rotorua Travel and Jacqui Alexander from Event Impressions. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rob Parry said Event Impressions had always provided the styling and decorating for the cocktail function at the Novotel and he was amazed it had come on board again, despite its industry being ripped apart during the past two years.

"I can't imagine they could have done it any harder, yet here they are."

Jacqui Alexander from Event Impressions said it was pleased to put its quiet time behind it and was looking forward to supporting Supper Club and working on other upcoming events that were starting to fill its calendars.

Rob Parry said the tables had already sold out for Supper Club but ticket sales were still available for the car raffle.