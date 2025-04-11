Naish said he hoped community housing initiatives would pick up the design for future projects and that it could help address New Zealand’s housing woes.
Rotorua MP Todd McClay has praised the design, saying it stands “head and shoulders” above a state project in Rotorua that delivered one-bedroom apartments for $630,000 each.
Naish, the founder of 20-year-old architectural company RTA Studio, said he took three months off during the Covid-19 pandemic to think about “what next?”.
He said affordable and sustainable homes were key themes and he sought solutions for the housing, cost-of-living and climate crises.
“I felt disappointed in the successive governments’ abilities to deliver affordable housing. There have been so many failures and now there are still 21,000 people on our Housing Register. It is a global disaster.”
Naish said his pre-consented 85sq m three-bedroom design arrived on a truck in a “flatpack style” in 36 modules. Once foundations were ready, they could be put together within six weeks by two or three people.
“It means we can build suburbs in weeks, not years.”
The design uses pre-cut cross-laminated timber from Rotorua’s Red Stag Timber. It has bedrooms, a kitchen, a living and dining area and a large laundry and bathroom.
Costs are saved by having few add-ons, such as wardrobes and storage areas, able to be added by buyers later.
Compacting labour expenses also saved costs. Naish said most homes were 40% labour, but his design was 10% as many of the regular trades jobs weren’t required.
The kitchen – consisting of a cooktop, oven, rangehood and dishwasher – arrives in one unit and is connected through a hole in the floor.
Lighting and power are connected through the floor and installed in one unit that attaches to the wall, avoiding the costs of in-wall wiring.
The home cost includes solar panels, inverter, solar hot water, heat pump, flooring, lighting and carpets.
Foundations, decks and gardens were additional and buyers could choose from a range of colour schemes, but could not alter the plans by adding extra windows or walls.
Naish presented the Living House concept at the World Architecture Festival in Singapore last year after it was shortlisted in the future housing category.
McClay said he was “hugely impressed” by the housing project, especially the cost.
“It stands head and shoulders above what Kāinga Ora has done in our city over previous years.”
He said the cost of the last Government’s “container-style” homes in Rotorua was “still incomprehensible”.
The Rotorua Daily Post revealed in February the 12 one-bedroom apartments on the corner of Ranolf St and Malfroy Rd cost more than $630,000 each to build, excluding the cost of land.
Kāinga Ora said completed one-bedroom units usually cost between $325,000 and $520,000 each to build.
It said in response to cost criticism at the time the Rotorua apartments’ cost reflected the price of the off-site manufactured units, including all transportation, infrastructure, foundations and on-site construction work.