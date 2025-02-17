Auckland Domain was transformed into a high-octane, high-energy battleground, where a cohort of 52 adrenaline seekers unleashed their whimsical wagons on to a New Zealand-designed course.

Littered with obstacles, from immediate structural tests to tough, uphill corners, the course put every trolley to the ultimate test - some propelled to victory, others skidded to the finish line, and a few didn’t quite make it.

Rotorua’s Red Stag Timber in action at the Red Bull Trolley Grand Prix in Auckland at the weekend. Photo / Red Bull

There were also course choices along the way, for instance, the trolley drivers could make last-minute choices about whether to go over Lake Taupō or through the Rotorua geyers.

Each team is made up of five people - three pushes at the top and two who sit in the trolleys and guide their teams down the steep course.

Judged by Jess Blewitt, Kita Mean, Kim Crossman, William Waiirua and Brook Macdonald, teams were scored on creativity, showmanship and speed.

The Yaba Daba Do team won a trip to the World of Red Bull experience at the Melbourne F1 Grand Prix, including tickets, flights and accommodation.

Team captain Brad Johns spent the months leading up to the derby carefully designing the Red Stag trolley.

Rotorua's Red Stag Timber at the Red Bull Trolley Grand Prix in Auckland at the weekend.

“We’re beyond stoked to be back a decade after our last victory, and even more stoked to win again.

“Nerves hit before dropping in but crossing that finish line, and hearing we were the fastest? Pure victory. Every ounce of effort, every second of preparation - it all paid off. Couldn’t be happier to be back and come out on top,” Johns said.

Second place went to Sombrero Brothers and third went to Skinnies.

The day in numbers

• Fastest Time: Yaba Daba Do proving that sometimes, brakes are just a suggestion, setting the 2025 track record at 00:55:948 seconds/minutes.

• People’s Choice: In “Tents” Rovering won over the people. Their charm and energy stealing the show, a true crowd favourite taking home People’s Choice voted by the public.