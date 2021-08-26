Notice of motion to discuss independent review of Rotorua Lakes Council denied

Rotorua Lakes councillor Reynold Macpherson. Photo / File

A notice of motion that the Rotorua Lakes Council establish an independent review of its governance has been declined.

On August 16, Councillor Reynold Macpherson filed a notice in writing that an independent review of the council should be considered at the next full council meeting.

But the notice of motion was declined before today's Zoom meeting because Rotorua Lakes Cr Peter Bentley had already raised the issue in July and been rejected.

According to a local government standing order, once a motion is rejected, no similar notice of motion can be accepted within the next 12 months unless it has the support of one-third of the council.

Rotorua Lakes Council Operations councillor Peter Bentley. Photo / File

A second notice of motion, filed by Bentley also on August 16, called for the council to discuss a formal review of the safety of the new lakefront boardwalk.

The notice said Bentley would move for the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment to report on whether the boardwalk, which does not have handrails, met the Building Code safety standards.

A child fell off the boardwalk and had to be rescued from the water less than a month after the lakefront's stage one grand opening.

Bentley's motion will be discussed at a meeting of the council's Operations and Monitoring Committee to be held on September 2.

The 24-minute council meeting on Thursday did discuss and approve Rotorua Economic Development's new terms of reference, allowing the organisation to develop a business case for carparks on Haupapa and Pukuatua streets to become inner-city apartments.

Bentley asked if the carpark building at Pukuatua St would need to be demolished.

"Just to clarify it for my own peace of mind, the consideration was to turn the carpark into apartments. It did not mean the demolition of the buildings to build new apartments did it?"

Rotorua Lakes Council district development deputy chief executive Jean-Paul Gaston. Photo / File

"That hasn't been envisaged at this stage," Rotorua Lakes Council deputy chief executive district development Jean-Paul Gaston said.

Gaston said the ground floor of the multi-story building was owned by another party. Changing the entire building or demolition would require more discussion with the ground floor owners.

The council also approved a change of classification for part of the Rotorua Cemetery Reserve.

This meant part of the Rotorua Cemetery Reserve was changed from Recreation Reserve to Local Purpose (Cemetery) Reserve.

Macpherson asked if the change would affect the possibility of people having natural burials.

"It's an associated issue of great importance to some people. I understand if this question might have to be put on the table to be answered at some later time," Macpherson said.

Rotorua Mayor Steve Chadwick. Photo / File

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick said the issue of natural burials was dear to her heart and an issue of public interest.

Macpherson's question was referred to the next meeting of the Operations and Monitoring Committee.

The council also released information previously discussed behind closed doors.

Rotorua Lakes Council chief executive Geoff Williams will negotiate a contract with Tonkin Taylor Ltd to investigate options for stormwater works up to the value of $2.5 million.

Also released was the approval of a $25.7m Fulton Hogan tender for the Rotoiti Rotomā sewerage reticulation scheme, which was approved by the council on April 29.