Covid-19 coronavirus: Rotorua Lakes Council services in Alert Level 4

Rotorua Lakes Council building. Photo / File

The Rotorua Lakes Council has adjusted its service due to the nationwide lockdown.

Following community transmission of Covid-19 in Auckland, New Zealand is now at Alert Level 4 for at least three days from 11.59pm Tuesday. Auckland and the Coromandel Peninsula are at Alert Level 4 for an initial period of seven days.

The council said in a statement, its teams have plans in place to ensure council services are still accessible while following the Government's directive for what essential services are able to operate in public during Alert Level 4.

All council buildings are now closed to the public including the Civic Centre, Rotorua Library, Rotorua i-Site, Rotorua Pound, Rotorua Energy Events Centre, Rotorua International Stadium and Rotorua Aquatic Centre.

RLC staff not related to essential services are working from home.

For general information about council services during Alert Level 4 click here.

Please note this information is subject to change as the situation evolves. Updates will be made on the website and social media channels.

If you need to contact council you can reach the Customer Centre on (07) 348 4199 or via email (info@rotorualc.nz)

Information about Covid-19 and Alert Level 4 is available on the Government website - www.covid19.govt.nz