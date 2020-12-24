More tables set at Rotorua's annual Christmas lunch to match increased demand

Hundreds filled the tables at the Rotorua Energy Events Centre. Photo / David Beck

While some people were checking to see if Santa ate the cookies left behind, volunteers were up at dawn today to cook for hundreds as part of the annual Christmas Day Community Lunch.

Seats were set for 500 people at Rotorua's Energy Events Centre. The figure was 100 more than previous years to match the increased demand of people registering for lunch. In addition to this, space was made if more people came than seats had been set out for.

But unlike Santa's trip, it didn't happen overnight. Planning began in October with the committee coming together to organise the ins-and-outs of the day and evaluate what could be done differently this year.

This morning, volunteers were in the kitchen as early as 7am, beginning to cook the food which was prepared by other volunteers yesterday afternoon.

This was necessary to prepare the feast, and those attending were treated to choices of chicken, ham, stuffing, vegetables and salads.

Volunteers prepping the food on Christmas Eve. Photo / Supplied 251220rotxmas1.JPG

Servers also dished out the apple crumble, jelly and fruit salad to the grateful people dining.

Committee member Bobby Howard said while people were always keen to put their hand up to help, "a lot more hands went up this year" to fill 120 volunteer spots.

She put this down to the pandemic, with people seeming more eager to help meet the growing demand of hardship in the community.

Volunteers were split into teams; kitchen crews, hosts, decorators, servers, entertainment, and kids' activities.

As well as volunteers quick to support, the 587 registered were quicker than usual to secure their spot.

Rotorua community lunch organisers Moana Symington (left), Pastor Dave Moore and Leanne Joyce. Photo / David Beck

Pastor JP Metcalfe said the higher than usual number of people dining was a reflection of the need within the city.

"It helps make Christmas special for those that can't make Christmas special around the table."

A number of churches within the Rotorua Association of Christian Churches contributed to the finances of the lunch.

The venue was donated to the event by the Rotorua Lakes Council and a donation from RECT contributed to a third of the costs.