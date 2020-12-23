Christmas in a Managed Isolation Hotel: What does it look like?

Rydges Rotorua staff embrace the Christmas spirit. Photo / Supplied

While many Kiwis are looking forward to a summer break, the work to protect Aotearoa from Covid-19 doesn't stop.

Unfortunately, for some, that means spending Christmas in managed isolation but staff are doing what they can to spread festive cheer.

A managed isolation spokesperson said staff had worked "incredibly hard" to give New Zealanders the freedoms we're all able to enjoy this Christmas.

"We want to thank all of the amazing people working at our managed isolation and quarantine facilities," they said.

"MIQ staff are our frontline defence against Covid-19 and every day they keep returning New Zealanders and our communities safe. They have done a superb job throughout 2020 and we thank them for their continued commitment to the job over the festive season."

Festive celebrations

Managed isolation staff are committed to giving returnees the best festive experience possible while keeping them and communities safe from Covid-19.

"On Christmas Day we're expecting around 5724 returnees in our 32 facilities," the spokesperson said.

Hotels are used to looking after people and showing manaakitanga (hospitality) through the festive season.

Staff across the facilities are organising a range of different festive activities and experiences for returnees, including special festive meals for Christmas day, Christmas trees and music.

"We are encouraging returnees to create festive window art with whatever they have to hand. We are also planning several surprises for returnees to bring them some festive cheer.

The Ibis Rotorua Christmas tree has its own personal protection equipment. Photo / Supplied

"We've been reassured that Santa will be allowed into Aotearoa this year. When visiting managed isolation facilities, he will of course strictly follow all health and safety rules."

Returnees can receive parcels and deliveries from a courier, mail person, or family and friends as long as they are a reasonable size and quantity, don't contain prohibited items and the facility has the capacity to receive them.

They should contact staff at their facility to discuss. But don't leave it to the last minute.

Most facilities have had Christmas trees and decorations up for a few weeks and Christmas music playing.

Other examples of festive cheer across different facilities include:

• A reindeer food station will be set-up outside for the kids to feed them the night before Christmas.

• Stockings on the door on Christmas morning filled with treats.

• Festive photo competitions.

• One facility has engaged with a local school to get the children to write generic Christmas cards for returnees.

• An 'in-house' Santa is rumoured to be onsite at one facility on Christmas Day.

Some facilities are extending the good cheer out to New Year's Eve, such as petite fours and a glass of bubbles to have at midnight.

Food on Xmas day

Most managed isolation facilities are planning some special festive fare for the big day, such as:

• Cookies for children on Christmas Eve.

• Special Christmas themed menus for break, lunch and dinner.

• 'High-tea' style lunch.

• Picnic themed lunch.

• Complimentary glass of bubbles or sparking grape juice.

Menus will vary across the facilities, but returnees will be tucking into a variety of festive fare, such as roast turkey with stuffing; glazed ham, tofu and mushrooms for the vegetarians, and sweet treats such as pavlova with strawberries, Christmas mince pies and candy canes.

Sudima Rotorua staff dressed as Christmas trees to spread festive cheer for their guests in managed isolation. Photo / Supplied

Guest wellbeing

Being in managed isolation is challenging, especially during the festive season when many returnees will be apart from whānau and loved ones.

"We will be reminding returnees that information and tools are available to help them feel mentally well and get through isolation. Their first point of contact is the on-site health staff. We are also mindful that not all returnees will celebrate the festive season," the spokesperson said.

Staff wellbeing

"Supporting the wellbeing of our MIQ workers in the holiday period is a priority. Managers will be recognising their staff for their great mahi."