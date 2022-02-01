Merepeka Raukawa-Tait: Standing together in the face of Omicron

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait asks: Have we moved past being kind to one another? Photo / NZME

Comment

It's getting harder.

We don't need last week's announcement by Statistics New Zealand to know that. The inflation rate is at an all-time high. A 30-year high as it happens.

When you're hit in the pocket you know it. It's obvious our money doesn't buy what it used to. Families are finding it difficult to make ends meet.

When the cost of living increases, as it has, families struggle.

Increases in petrol, food, accommodation and house prices affect everyone.

We tend to think it is only those on low incomes and benefits who struggle when prices rise but that is not the case.

Most families live to their income level, so when costs go up you see the pressure come on in all families.

The pandemic has added to the financial woes of families too as they attempt to keep their households afloat. For many, their circumstances have changed in the past two years: jobs lost, reduced work hours or businesses closed.

An increase in inflation is another knock to those already struggling. Now with Omicron starting to make its presence felt, families are being encouraged to prepare, plan and purchase. Buy recommended cleaning and hygiene supplies and medical stores.

These may be needed if families test positive for Omicron and have to self-isolate.

These provisions are not cheap and, while some families may already have some of the items at home, I would guess many do not. Stocking up on wipes, gloves, tissues, antiseptic, aspirin and codeine is an additional expense at a time when basic food prices are rising steadily, let alone other cost-of-living increases.

This makes additional spending prohibitive for poor families as they don't have any disposable income. It's all gone before the next payday. They find it tough enough keeping the cupboards and fridge stocked with food as it is.

These families don't have the luxury of panic buying either. After petrol and accommodation, what's left is spent on food. They live from week to week and spend to survive.

Foodbanks say they have never experienced the numbers seeking food parcels as they are now. And they're from all walks of life. People who previously may have been too embarrassed or ashamed to ask for help are putting those feelings to one side.

They feel guilty they can't manage their household income now, as they always have. They needn't feel embarrassed, but it must be hard to experience this type of need for the first time. The cost-of-living increase affects us all. And if ever there was a time to ask for help it is now.

Two years ago we were asked by the Prime Minister to be kind as the country, together, moved to tackle the unknown pandemic Covid-19.

We were constantly reminded too as the months went by. I think it worked initially, but like all things that drag on, enthusiasm wanes and now we see behaviour that suggests we have moved past being kind to each other.

It seems to me we are getting to the stage of "looking after No.1". Even that's understandable. Family comes first. But when Omicron takes off, and the numbers are already trending upwards, do we just hope our neighbours, friends and family members will be okay? That they have made a family Covid response plan, bought the additional cleaning, hygiene and medical items recommended, shared their plan and talked to family and friends.

If Be Kind was the message that resonated with and galvanised New Zealanders in 2020, maybe we need a new message as we move into 2022 with everything the year is likely to

bring.

Something simple along the lines of Work Together. No one is safe from Covid-19 until everyone is safe.

- Merepeka Raukawa-Tait is chairwoman of the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency, a Lakes District Health Board member and Rotorua district councillor.