Merepeka Raukawa-Tait: Time for an honest conversation about retirement

Skilled workers heading for retirement age should be valued, writes Merepeka Raukawa-Tait. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

Retirement should be banished. That's what I've been hearing lately. But surely that depends on who's likely to be affected.

If you've been working for 50 years you might be violently opposed to the idea that retirement should be banned. You've been hanging out for retirement.

On the other hand, if you've just entered the workforce you probably wouldn't even be able to comprehend 40 working years stretching out ahead of you.

Retirement is something older workers look forward to, so yes, banish away, doesn't affect me.

Retirement, like so many things these days, has to be a little flexible. Prepared to make changes.

I have a few friends at retirement age now but they have in fact been retired for at least 15 to 20 years.

One of them told me he wanted to retire at 40 and he did. He worked hard building his labouring business, made big money, invested wisely and now enjoys the fruits of his labour.

Lockdown has been particularly hard on him. Big interruption to his overseas travels.

But for most people, not having to get up in the morning and head off to work and having the day to do as you please, would be something to look forward to. Something to plan and prepare for even.

Over the summer break I met four people who retired last year. I asked each one if they missed working. "Hell no," they chorused.

Although I think the two who only retired in the last three months might still be in the 'honeymoon' period.

The four women are very skilled and experienced in their professions and I believe a real loss to their sectors.

Two have made themselves available to their former employers for contract project work and stress they now pick and choose which projects, if any, they want to work on.

In New Zealand, you can't be made to leave work when you turn 65 years old, the age at which all New Zealanders are entitled to national superannuation.

Two of four retirees turned 65 last year and two had already worked past 65 and are in their early 70s. The two in their 70s told me they just decided one day that was it.

They would stop work and they did. Nothing more to it than that.

If all those at age 65 years decided that's it, I've done my dash, New Zealand would be in big trouble. You only have to look at the number of older doctors, nurses, teachers, police officers and public servants.

All heading towards superannuation. What if they decided it's time to call it a day? And who could blame them, some of these occupations are stressful enough at the best of times.

Some are now being severely impacted by proposed workplace changes - such as the major overhaul of the health system - let alone the added stress Covid has brought on.

Everyone's time to retire will be different. Circumstances are never the same for all people. And if some want to retire early or later in life that's their business.

But with an aging workforce in many of our crucial areas: health, education, law and order and public service, maybe it's time to think seriously about what would attract these skilled workers to stay on.

Is it offering a three-day working week, flexible work from home arrangements or even one week on/one week off.

New Zealand can't afford to lose a generation of skilled workers, those who know the meaning of work ethic. How do we get them to consider staying in the workforce? Should we even try?

Perhaps we could start by saying, 'New Zealand values your talent, needs your skills' what can we do to retain you?

It's time for an honest conversation, one we should have started some years ago.

• Merepeka Raukawa-Tait is a Rotorua district councillor and member of the Lakes District Health Board. She is also the chairwoman of the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency.