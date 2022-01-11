New Zealand is the ninth-happiest country in the world, according to the World Happiness Report. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand is the ninth-happiest country in the world, according to the World Happiness Report. Photo / Getty Images

Why are people from Finland among the happiest in the world?

Finland consistently comes out on top in the World Happiness Report. And it appears Scandinavia is the happiest region in the world because in 2020, Finland, Iceland and Denmark were in the top three places.

And, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the happiness scores are not expected to change that much around the world for 2021.

New Zealand isn't that shabby, as we were the only non-European country to make it into the top 10 of the happiest countries, coming in at ninth out of 146. Afghanistan placed 146.

Since 2002, the World Happiness Report has used statistical analysis to determine the world's happiest countries. Researchers analysed and monitored performance in six categories: gross domestic product, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom to make your own choices, generosity of the general population, and perceptions of internal and external corruption levels.

All countries are different not only in size and population but their histories, social and cultural backgrounds vary widely too. But in a number of areas, Scandinavian countries stand out. They have extensive welfare benefits, low levels of crime, well-functioning democracies, and highly prize their freedom and independence. That all makes perfect sense.

New Zealand, too, has a long-established welfare system but it is hardly fit for purpose as the recommendations in the Welfare Reform Report 2019 showed. The system contributes to issues of inequality and hardship, Minister of Social Development Carmel Sepuloni said. I would much prefer that we focused support to eventually allow people to move from dependency to independence.

Where we deviate big time from Scandinavia is in the area of crime.

There is nothing low level about our crime statistics and violent crime, in particular, appears to be rising rapidly. Our incarcerating rates are nothing to be proud of.

Scandinavian countries appear to value work-life balance differently from other countries. They pride themselves on working to ensure their socioeconomic culture doesn't advance one group at the expense of another.

Finland in particular has very few homeless people. Those who are homeless are supported with the end goal being eventually home ownership.

Gender equality isn't just something Scandinavian countries talk about, they actively work to reduce the gender pay gap and to provide free childcare services for working mothers. Income information is available for all to see. Citizens want to see their neighbours and families all doing well.

It seems obvious to me that Scandinavian governments do put their people first.

They have enlightened tax systems that provide generous targeted welfare support when needed, and free modern healthcare services. This would go a long way to ensure people can live with dignity. It's no wonder there are strong feelings of communal support and mutual trust of fellow citizens.

But the one thing that fascinates me about Finland is something they call "sisu". It is a compound of bravado and bravery, of ferocity and tenacity, of the ability to keep fighting after most people would have quit, and to fight with the will to win.

I think New Zealand had that once. The Once Were Warriors and No. 8 wire mentality. We punched above our weight.

Now we seem ambivalent, don't even care that much. Don't concern ourselves with those who are struggling. Everyone just looking out for themselves. But hey, we can't be doing that badly. Placed ninth out of 146 countries. Perhaps we just need to dig in more.

If we found that "sisu" in our own lives and started to demand it in our government, our next ranking could be off the charts.

• Merepeka Raukawa-Tait is a Rotorua district councillor and member of the Lakes District Health Board. She is also the chairwoman of the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency.