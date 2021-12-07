Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait: Luxon doesn't need a political makeover, he just needs good leadership

5 minutes to read
New National Party leader Christopher Luxon. Photo / NZME

New National Party leader Christopher Luxon. Photo / NZME

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait
By:

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait is a columnist for the Rotorua Daily Post

OPINION

New Zealand has serious issues that need addressing.

These require serious leadership. Leadership that isn't worried about keeping their job, but rather leadership that gets on with the job.

Perhaps the new National Party

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.