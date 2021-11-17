Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait: NZ must not condone businesses exploiting migrant workers

5 minutes to read
Businesses included in prosecution statistics include liquor shops, bakeries, service stations, restaurants, takeaways and convenience stores. Photo / Getty Images

Businesses included in prosecution statistics include liquor shops, bakeries, service stations, restaurants, takeaways and convenience stores. Photo / Getty Images

Rotorua Daily Post

OPINION

It is in their own interests for business owners and employers to know New Zealand's employment laws.

These set out the legal requirements and responsibilities of employers, including to act in good faith.

The

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.