Merepeka Raukawa-Tait: New Year accolade recognises Rotorua mayor's focus on health causes and inclusiveness

OPINION:

I remember telling Theo (my late husband) not to be ridiculous when he declared he wasn't going to speak to Steve Chadwick again, ever. He did of course. Theo was never small-minded but for some time he refused to understand why Steve could do what she was doing.

It was 2003 and as a Labour Member of Parliament, Steve was giving it her all, working to steer the Smoke-free Environments Amendment Act 2003 through Parliament.

The 1990 act placed smoking restrictions on indoor spaces, banned smoking on public transport and regulated the marketing, advertising and promotion of tobacco products. It also ensured monitoring and regulating for the presence of harmful constituents in tobacco products and tobacco smoke. The amendment passed in 2003 completely eliminated smoking in workspaces.

As a smoker for 60-something years, Theo didn't want to see this significant law change. Why fix what wasn't broken? Only it was broken. Health warning signs had been signalled for years. Medical experts continued to warn of the dangers of smoking, including passive smoking. The data could no longer be disputed. And Theo should have been aware of the devastating toll smoking had on the lives of Māori in particular.

I, on the other hand, was overjoyed. I believe I had extra years with Theo because, although he never stopped smoking, he greatly reduced the number of cigarettes he smoked. He just couldn't light up anywhere anymore.

Steve has shared with me on a number of occasions how hard that fight was. The ugly reaction from all sides, particularly the tobacco industry, "rugby, gambling and beer" fraternity and hospitality industry.

The ugliness would have been unparalleled.

Trying to promote better health outcomes for New Zealanders, and hopefully steering children away from starting to smoke altogether, you were bound to get a whipping.

But Helen Clarke's Labour Government did the job and Steve can be rightly proud of the significant role she played in getting the Smoke-free Environments Amendments 2003 Act across the line.

I wonder if a vote was taken today would we turn the clock back. I doubt it. I would hate to sit down in a restaurant or café and have someone at the next table light up a cigarette. We've come a long way, thank goodness.

They say you never get to know a person well unless you live with them or work closely with them for a number of years. I have had the opportunity to work with Steve as mayor of the Rotorua Lakes Council for the past eight years. I believe her work experience at that turbulent time in Parliament has served her well as mayor.

From my observation, Steve is not like your usual politician, whether in central or local government. She is singularly determined and focused and doesn't waste time arguing with those who think only of themselves — those who can't or don't want to see the big picture. Those who don't care about truth or reality but only their beliefs and illusions.

There will always be people who, for all the evidence presented to them, do not have the ability to understand or are blinded by ego, hatred and resentment. The only thing they want is to be right even if they aren't.

I smile to myself when I am told I am disparagingly referred to as one of Steve's stooges, part of a so-called inner circle. For all I know, Steve might wish that was the case. She does know I am an independent thinker, that I will tell her what she needs to know not what she might like to hear.

A good working relationship requires that level of trust. I enjoy working with someone who doesn't look to take the easy road.

A few days ago Steve was made a Companion of the Queen's Service Order in the 2022 New Year Honours. She received the honour in recognition of services to local government and as an MP.

I have seen Steve, as mayor, display leadership that understands the needs of a growing, diverse community. She has worked to bring their voices through to the decision-making table. To ensure theirs will be an influential voice in the future for Rotorua and the district. It is an honour well deserved for Steve Chadwick.

• Merepeka Raukawa-Tait is a Rotorua District councillor and member of the Lakes District Health Board. She is also the chairwoman of the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency.