OPINION

If you're looking for a crisis, there are any number to choose from.

Housing is a no-brainer, been around for at least 10 years and not likely to be resolved any time soon.

Domestic violence, nothing to see here. This crisis has nearly achieved acceptance level.

Gang violence - an oldie but a goody - appears to be galloping ahead of any attempted police intervention and response.

As for the thousands of young people between 15 and 18 not in education, training or employment - that crisis doesn't bear thinking about, yet we definitely should.

And don't get me started on our mental health services. We're spoilt for choice when it comes to crises.

So it's not necessary to get into a flap about a cost of living crisis.

It can't have escaped the public's attention that thousands of New Zealanders have been battling a crisis of some sort for many years.

Living on struggle street is nothing new to them. Crises don't just happen overnight.

They build up, sometimes taking years.

Sometimes what's obvious won't be acknowledged. When successive governments refuse to believe a crisis is on the horizon, won't act and try to wish it away, you know things will only get worse.

And the added toll? The cost to the taxpayer of billions of dollars each year when crises are overlooked and neglected.

A stitch in time comes to mind. If only we would read the signs, listen to those working in these confronting areas.

They are constantly warning of numbers increasing, lack of resources, financial pressures impacting families, the effect crises are having on all members of the household.

These are hard issues, but consigning them to the "too-hard basket" is no longer acceptable.

Covid-19 has compounded the problem. The existing crises have merely been added to the current significant increase in the cost of living.

And our inflation rate is at a 30-year all-time high. Exactly what it is now in the United States and Britain, too.

So we are by no means the only country experiencing cost-of-living increases.

But when the number of families suffering hardship increases alarmingly, usually those who rarely complained that much before, the Government has to get cracking.

The announcement this week that help is on the way, especially at the petrol pump, will be well received. And the additional dollars in pay packets and benefits are very welcome.

I believe our government wants to help the average New Zealand family to have a good life.

It knows wellbeing has to be factored into the fabric of family life. It's what we should want for ourselves and our neighbours too.

Housing that meets our needs, good affordable healthcare, sound education and training for jobs that provide a decent income. A good standard of living.

But the Government can't just pick and choose which crisis is more worthy of support and attention than any other.

They all matter, especially to those parked up on the sideline, waiting for change to occur.

They require all political parties to put the wellbeing of New Zealand citizens front and centre of their policies and work programme.

To start now to show the collective leadership required to smash crisis after crisis out of existence.

They are dragging our families down. Without this commitment, the cost of living crisis will merely be another burden to bear.

And many families will not survive.