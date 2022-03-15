Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait: Crises need firm action from all parts of government

4 minutes to read
Annual inflation has hit a three-decade high at 5.9 percent. Video / NZ Herald

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait
Merepeka Raukawa-Tait

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait is a columnist for the Rotorua Daily Post

OPINION

If you're looking for a crisis, there are any number to choose from.

Housing is a no-brainer, been around for at least 10 years and not likely to be resolved any time soon.

Domestic

