'Loud bang' heard at Rotorua's Central mall

Emergency services are at Rotorua's Central Mall where it is reported a "loud bang" was heard.
A reporter on the scene said there were two fire appliances outside the mall and fire crews near Subway.
A worker in the mall told the Rotorua Daily Post they heard "a hell of a bang".
The mall had not been evacuated but the Subway was closed and firefighters had arrived, they said.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Another worker said "it doesn't seem like much."
"There was a loud bang but the mall hasn't been evacuated or anything and Subway is closed."
There is a sign on the Subway counter saying "sorry we are closed at the moment".
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said two crews were sent to the scene about 12.30pm where they were dealing with a "small refrigerator leak".