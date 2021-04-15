'Loud bang' heard at Rotorua's Central mall

Fire crews are at Rotorua's Central Mall. Photo / Andrew Warner

Emergency services are at Rotorua's Central Mall where it is reported a "loud bang" was heard.

A reporter on the scene said there were two fire appliances outside the mall and fire crews near Subway.

A worker in the mall told the Rotorua Daily Post they heard "a hell of a bang".

The mall had not been evacuated but the Subway was closed and firefighters had arrived, they said.

Another worker said "it doesn't seem like much."

"There was a loud bang but the mall hasn't been evacuated or anything and Subway is closed."

There is a sign on the Subway counter saying "sorry we are closed at the moment".

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said two crews were sent to the scene about 12.30pm where they were dealing with a "small refrigerator leak".