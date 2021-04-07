Firefighters extinguish Ruatoki house fire

FENZ received multiple calls about the fire off Ruatoki Valley Rd this morning. Photo / File

FENZ received multiple calls about the fire off Ruatoki Valley Rd this morning. Photo / File

A large house fire in Ruatoki has been extinguished after firefighters tackled the blaze earlier today.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they received multiple calls about the fire, off Ruatoki Valley Rd, about 9.20am.

The house was well involved when fire crews arrive, he said.

Five fire crews were used to tackle the blaze which was brought under control before it was put out.

Crews left the scene at 11.40am, the spokesman said. A fire scene investigator has visited the property.

There was nobody inside the house at the time of the fire and no injuries reported.