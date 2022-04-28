Forestry is a great industry and we need real people out there doing it, says a reader. Photo / NZME

OPINION

I joined the New Zealand forest service as a woodsman school trainee aged 15 in 1965.

We lived in camps and hostels, learned to look after ourselves and worked hard.

Most of the work was preparing land for tree planting, pruning, felling and nursery work - in all weather.

To say we should get the unemployed to do this work is a waste of time.

Most are too soft and tired and wouldn't last one day out there - and who's going to supervise them, get them out of bed, and hold their hand?

This would cost more than having them on the dole.

It's a great industry and we need real people out there doing it.

Chris Taylor

Rotorua

I'm not sure this letter will make any difference to Rotorua Lake Council potentially selling reserves for housing sites.

But, in my opinion, shame on the council for even thinking of selling off our green spaces.



Sections are becoming so cramped these days, with very little green space, other than for beautification.

Children need green spaces, of freedom, to express their energies, and adults also need these green spaces; sometimes, just for their sanity.

Some things need to stay the same for the sake of life itself.

Pauleen Wilkinson

Rotorua

Surely as New Zealand moves towards becoming a republic electing its own head of state, it would make sense to replace the Queen's Birthday with Matariki.

The Queen's actual birthday is this month, rather than June, when we currently celebrate it.

If New Zealand chooses to remain a member of the Commonwealth after becoming a republic, then the Queen or her successor would be given due recognition and respect as the head of the Commonwealth.

R England

Pāpāmoa

