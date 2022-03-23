Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Letters to the editor: Rotorua's pride in presentation needs restoring

3 minutes to read
Many motels along Fenton St are being used to house homeless. Photo / NZME

Many motels along Fenton St are being used to house homeless. Photo / NZME

Rotorua Daily Post

Letting the grass grow under your feet is an expression meaning to wait before doing something, or to do something slowly.

Everyone in Rotorua knows that Fenton St has been used to house the homeless

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.