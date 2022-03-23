Please council, at least present the city's main thoroughfares into the city in tip top condition.
Restore the pride in presentation, as you need to lift the community spirit.
Tracey McLeod Lake Tarawera
Rotorua not welcoming for tourists
We need tourists in Rotorua, and we need them badly.
A brief walk around the town does little to give any confidence for the tourist industry.
The theatre is mothballed for the foreseeable future, likewise the museum is derelict. In fact, with the number of empty shops and the deserted streets, there is little to entice anyone, let alone tourists with money to spend.
Try getting a drink or a slice of cake after 3pm. Most of our few cafes are closed and barred by then.
I have visited many tourist towns around the world but seldom have I seen one less welcoming than Rotorua.
More people are getting Covid-19 and it has proved people who have not had the jab are the larger proportion of those getting sick.
In my opinion, it is time people who choose not to be vaccinated just because they don't want to should have to pay in full for their medical treatment because they are the ones stretching our health system at the expense of those who need elective surgery.
The payment should be required before any medical help is given.
It is interesting I have made this comment on a number of occasions to our medical fraternity and they agree because they are the ones being put under stress for a minority, and I am getting very tired of subsidising people who think they can have everything for nothing.