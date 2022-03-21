There are plenty of jobs to be had in Rotorua, for the right people, says a reader. Photo / NZME

Re: Rotorua having the highest unemployment rate yet plenty of jobs, (News, March 19).

I know businesses that have employed people, only for them to resign a few weeks later saying they were going back on the dole as it was easier.

Businesses are finding it impossible to get workers.

Look at the people coming from overseas to help in orchards and farms. We have so many unemployed people who are shy of work.

The Government makes it too easy for many with free housing, some paying a pittance, food and items replaced if they break them or trash them (even giving them another house).

Many people would love to get most things just for sitting around but they have some pride and purpose in life. So people need to get out and work and help the city and country.

There are plenty of jobs available. People shouldn't just expect everything to come to them with no effort put in.

Viv Radley

Rotorua

Hope and faith

Rob Rattenbury's column on our egalitarian society set me thinking about success and what it means to each of us.

In all probability, there are many differing views, but most would agree that personal security in the form of finances would be at the top of most lists.

A decent home, education, secure employment and a reliable car would fill most middle-class bills.

But what if you're born into a different scene, say, a state-supported environment, where ambition could be quenched by the daily grind of just trying to make ends meet?

There's a word that we all need in order to achieve, whatever our destiny: Hope.

Hope does not necessarily lift us out of those precarious physical situations, and it doesn't ensure financial security or freedom from the consequences of our actions, but hope sees an end-goal that life will be better.

It comes from the knowledge that God is in control and He knows what's best for all that are His.

John Williams

Ngongotahā

Thanks, council

Progress Ngongotahā-Kokiri Ngongotahā recently asked Rotorua Lakes Council to replace our existing street banners, which after five years had become really faded, drab and lifeless.

We have had a very positive response and we look forward to seeing the replacement banners flying in Ngongotahā within the next few weeks.

Well done, council. Thank you.

Lynn Benfell

Chief executive

Progress Ngongotahā-Kokiri Ngongotahā

