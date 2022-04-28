There are far too many empty, abandoned and derelict houses in New Zealand, says a reader. Photo / NZME

OPINION

There can be no excuse for sky-high rents - it is plain and simple greed and it is high time the Government stepped in to stop the spiralling greed of some landlords.

There is a cure but it needs somebody in government circles to show some backbone and stand up to some landlords.

There are far too many empty, abandoned and derelict houses in New Zealand.

Show some courage, you MPs people voted into power - and the opposition.

Jim Adams

Rotorua

City sparkled

Rotorua sparkled at its very best over the Easter break.

People seemed happy, delighted with everything and full of the joys of a golden autumn.



But wait - there's more.

It was not good to have queues of people waiting for toilet use in the Redwoods area and it was not good to have one tourist venue declining the use of cash for payment, a trend which should not be encouraged.

However, there was impeccable service at Princes Gate. Well done.

AN Christie

Rotorua

Overshoot day

April 19 marked New Zealand's overshoot day.

Earth's overshoot day is when humanity's demand for ecological resources and services in a given year exceeds what Earth can regenerate in that year.

The global average is July 29 but our ''clean, green'' New Zealand peaked early.

And it's getting earlier every year. In 2019, NZ peaked in May. We've already lost another month.

In effect, we're using up more than two and a half years' worth of resources in a year.

When we hear environmental statistics like these, we can feel pretty depressed about the future.

But, it's not too late.

Right here, in the Bay of Plenty, we can do things every day that count.

Here are just a few examples: Compost organic waste, recycle, eat plant-based often, switch to LED bulbs, turn off power when we're not using it.

Walk, bike and bus more. Share rides, share resources, buy second hand, Buy NZ made, fly less, and plant native trees.

Kat Macmillan

Tauranga

