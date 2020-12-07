Letters to the editor: House prices, pensioners in the workforce

Building more houses will help alleviate house prices and rents, says a reader. Photo / File

In reply to Jim Adams (Letters, December 4).

The sole reason for soaring house prices is lack of them, not multiple ownership.

A lack of sections because developers can no longer get finance because finance companies went bust.

Landlords house people even if it be state or private.

Just build more houses, free up more land and the prices will come down - and so will rents.

Alf Hoyle

Lynmore

Working pensioners

In reply to Jim Adams (Letters, November 27).

I know us pensioners would be a more reliable workforce because most of us know that money doesn't flood into our banks without earning it.

In my view, Generation X don't have any work ethic because they get it given to them in all sorts of benefits.

If Jim Adams wants to start working for a few pennies again, good on him.

I, for one, sure don't want to. I just want to play with my toys and wear them out before I give the bucket a kick.

Money is not everything. But it is far ahead of the next best thing.

Get unemployed people to pick the fruit, it can't be that hard, surely.

Even if the odd politician says so on telly.

Rod Petterson

Rotorua

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 250 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz