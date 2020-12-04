Letters to the editor: Evolution is to blame for extinctions

We should rethink how much is being spent on irradicating pest such as possums, says a reader. Photo / File

At a recent talk, a speaker from a group trying to eradicate predators predicted that we would be free of predators by 2050 - that I doubt very much, attempting it is folly and far too expensive.

Since life first began on earth 99.9 per cent of life has become extinct, it is the natural way of things. Evolution is to blame.

We are spending a small fortune attempting to remove rats, weasels, stoats, and possums, to preserve a few flightless birds - many of which are killed by domestic cats.

Surely it would be more practical to preserve the vulnerable creatures in a zoo or other safe habitat and let nature and evolution handle the rest, as opposed to trying to kill off millions of predators by covering our beautiful country with dangerous poisons.

Spending all the money raised on maybe keeping just one island predator-free would make much more sense than hoping to treat the whole country - much of which is uninhabited and difficult to negotiate.

Jim Adams

Rotorua

Empty shops concern

While house sales are soaring in the city, as an owner of a commercial real estate firm for 55 years in Rotorua, my concern is for the owners of empty shops - particularly on leasehold land.

They have ground rents to meet of about $25,000 a year, rates and probably a small mortgage to meet - and no income.

These investors are small family concerns who invested to protect some income for their later years and with the idea they could house successful businesses over the years.

Some thought should be given to their plight.

Alf Hoyle

Rotorua

Poor performance

Richard Prebble's column (Opinion, December 3) is spot on.

This Government was elected on the back of Jacindamania, coupled with a very abnormal national and international situation.

We clearly did not take into account the poor economic performance of the Labour Government before Covid-19 arrived.

We were sliding backwards but nobody seemed worried. Nor did we seem concerned about the disgraceful performance in respect of housing, the misguided use of taxpayer funds and the lack of progress whatsoever on health, social issues, police and poverty.

It was clear that the National Party would have been unlikely to win the last election, even before it went into self-destruct mode.

But I believe it could have done better if it had concentrated on Labour's economic performance.

Vaughan Chetwynd

Tauranga

