Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Letters to the editor: Evolution is to blame for extinctions

3 minutes to read

We should rethink how much is being spent on irradicating pest such as possums, says a reader. Photo / File

Rotorua Daily Post

At a recent talk, a speaker from a group trying to eradicate predators predicted that we would be free of predators by 2050 - that I doubt very much, attempting it is folly and far

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.