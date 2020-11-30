Letters to the editor: Rotorua's future questioned but local gem praised

Rotorua's homelessness situation has prompted concern from a reader who has worked to help those in need. Photo / File

Before the pandemic broke out, I worked in a kitchen for the homeless in Rotorua.

With regard to the emergency housing in Rotorua (motels in Fenton St) I have yet to see any of the approximately 100 people that received lunch on a regular basis at the premises I volunteered at.

The homeless people I see out and about I have never seen before. In the last few months I have seen fighting, bad language and screaming in the CBD. During the holidays a man yelling and screaming accosted me in the main street with my grandson. The very next day I returned my grandson to Auckland as he did not feel safe.

I can see in the future more and more motels will be used for homeless people coming into Rotorua and people wanting to enjoy outdoor activities will just use Airbnbs.

This in turn makes rental properties even harder for people to obtain as landlords find substantially better returns with short-term lets. Online research shows 921 active homes and 280 private rooms for short-term lets.

A friend of mine who is looking for a one-bedroom rental is finding it impossible to achieve this in Rotorua and is leaving the city.

We are heading for a very unbalanced and unhappy community.

J Robertson & J Jones

Rotorua

Local gem praised for good deed

Last week I had a business meeting with a colleague at Grounded Cafe on Devon St.

In case you haven't been there, Grounded is a recently opened local family business and they serve great coffee.

A couple of hours after the meeting, I went to use my wallet and couldn't find it. Stress levels were rising as I turned the house upside down looking for this itinerant wallet when guess what? A woman from Grounded turned up at the door and handed over my wallet. It had fallen out of my back pocket and dropped into a box garden behind my seat.

So folks, firstly a great big thank you to the Grounded staff for their honesty and integrity, and secondly, get out there and support this local gem.

Rob Prebble

Rotorua

Christmas tree returns to lake

Those anglers who fish Lake Tarawera have been alarmed over the years at the damage inflicted by possums on the beautiful bush at Humphreys Bay.

Thanks to the eradication programme of trapping and other means, today the bay is restored, the bush is green and healthy and our native Christmas tree, the pōhutukawa, is already starting to bloom, promising a brilliant showing over Christmas to those lucky enough to get on the lake and enjoy it.

Alf Hoyle

Lynmore