Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Olympic hero Simon Dickie: Coroner's ruling reveals reason behind tragic death

6 minutes to read

Former Olympian Simon Dickie was a noted fly fisherman and owned his own adventure company. Photo / File

Laurilee McMichael
By:

Laurilee McMichael is editor of the Taupo & Turangi Weekender

Photo / Laurilee McMichael

He won three Olympic medals - one of only a handful of New Zealanders to accomplish that feat. But he died tragically at home. Laurilee McMichael reports.

Failure to complete a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.