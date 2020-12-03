Letters to the editor: No one listening to housing problem solution

Aerial photo of houses. Photo / File

And still, the problem of housing lifts its ugly head.

I have tried several times to get people to listen - to no avail. There are not more than a handful of houses in Rotorua worth more than $500,000, most are worth just a fraction of that.

Council houses in Great Britain are better built, warmer, and need less maintenance. The prices being asked are ridiculous, this comes from governments over the years allowing the awful practice to continue selling houses/homes as commodities.

No government will ever succeed in curing the housing problem until they face up to the facts and stop the multiple ownership of houses.

There has to be a government-controlled letting agency that reflects the proper value of a house. Until then this housing crisis will continue to get worse.

(Abridged)

Jim Adams

Rotorua

Why should we be targeted?

For the second time this year, the "old kiosk" in Kuirau Park has been or attempted to be broken into.

The first time there was damage to the doors of "Fort Knox", the second time, this week, they succeeded in smashing through wood and glass.

The Friends of the Rotorua Library hold their twice monthly sale of books and magazines in the building. All proceeds go to the Rotorua Library, and with their creative activities, it flows on to the Rotorua Community.

Our volunteers are (let's say) all of the older age group, who have a love of books and reading and work hard to keep raising funds for the library.

Why should we be targeted? I am sure it was not for the reading material!!! or a bed for the night on uncomfortable concrete floors. The homeless already have comfortable accommodation provided. It is mindless vandalism.

Patricia Moore

Rotorua

Just a joke

If motorists wish to complain about traffic on Te Ngae Rd, just take a trip to the Mount.

For the past eight years or more, your welcome has been red cones for many kilometres.

When you reach the roundabout into Bayfair it's just a joke, eight years trying to get it right, and still red cones and a poor guy in a red jacket, he might as well be Santa Claus looking dejected in the middle of it all.

Alf Hoyle

Rotorua

