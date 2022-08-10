Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Letters to the editor: Hemo Rd roundabout garden should be given priority

4 minutes to read
A reader is ashamed by the state of the Hemo Rd roundabout. Photo / NZME

A reader is ashamed by the state of the Hemo Rd roundabout. Photo / NZME

Rotorua Daily Post

OPINION

I can't help but be ashamed every time I have to go around the Hemo Gorge roundabout.

The gardens surrounding the sculpture are an utter disgrace.

This is one of three entrances to our

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.