Letters to the editor: Hemo Rd roundabout garden should be given priority

A reader is ashamed by the state of the Hemo Rd roundabout. Photo / NZME

A reader is ashamed by the state of the Hemo Rd roundabout. Photo / NZME

OPINION

I can't help but be ashamed every time I have to go around the Hemo Gorge roundabout.

The gardens surrounding the sculpture are an utter disgrace.

This is one of three entrances to our city and, in my opinion, should be given priority.



Our gardens throughout the CBD are always well maintained, so why can't these surrounding gardens, at the Hemo Gorge, be given the same attention?

People driving into the city for the first time must cringe at the lack of attention. It's not a good look, at all.

Pauleen Wilkinson

Rotorua

I wonder how many of us could honestly say that we're not ashamed of some action or actions we've taken in our youth.

Youth is a time of experimentation, pushing the boundaries our parents gave us, and let's face it, very often, foolishness. While most of us are not held to the type of scrutiny that public figures are, very few of us, boys or girls, could come up smelling of roses.

National's newest MP, Sam Uffindell, has become the current target of the media and the Labour party, whose latest polling figures may have caused some alarm.

His explanations seem plausible, and yet, we won't leave it there, will we?

We have to put someone down, the bigger they are the better, and so often that's about how we feel about ourselves.

In each of us, there's a bit missing. It's called righteousness, and it only comes from God.

He has made a way to rid ourselves of that need to be better than Joe or Pete - or even Sam.

John Williams

Ngongotahā

Premium comments

There have been times this season when Sam Cane resembles a broken man.

Understandably so, too. Cane cares deeply, and with results descending, he carries a significant burden as the All Blacks captain for those outcomes.

The darkest moments as skipper come immediately following successive defeats, when Cane must front, and the depths of the All Blacks decline, the overriding disappointment, is impossible to ignore.

All Blacks captain Sam Cane. Photo / Photosport

Read more: All Blacks v Springboks: All Blacks captain Sam Cane feels the weight of a nation

The most telling quote recently was David Havilli when talking about the backline. This was, "we are not setting up deep enough". Either they are not setting up as being told by the coach, or the coach is telling [them] to set up more deeply and they're not! Either way, after trying to get things right for so many games, there's clearly a coaching problem.

- Peter J



You need to resign your captaincy immediately Sam Cane. Then go and tell 'Fozzie' that the big tent is now closed and it's time to go home. Enough is enough, spare us this daily self degradation in front of media, as you are only providing more material for the dozens of parodies and memes being generated out of the UK [at] all of our expense. Becoming a sick joke now.

- Janet A



This highlights that Sam Cane and the ABs players need time this week and next at least to be given a break from the heavy criticism from mainstream media, and social media and the personal attack stuff they've copped.

We are all passionate fans of the ABs and concerned about this form slump they're in, but I think given the length of service they have with the ABs, their prior record and commitment to NZ, we should just give these guys a break from all that this week and next. Let them try to recover this, and for their mental welfare's sake; they are only human. Whatever will be in SA this weekend will be, then it's up to the NZR to show leadership and make the necessary changes to get the ABs back on track.

- Gary L



If Cane and Foster truly felt the weight of the nation and actually cared about it, they would both resign today.

- Diana M

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz