Letters to the editor: Delivery companies should be more careful
2 minutes to read
Delivery companies should be more careful about leaving packages. Photo / Getty Images
Rotorua Daily Post
This time of the year, and under the present circumstances, many people have things delivered - as we have just received from our daughter in Sydney - fortunately, we were home.
The delivery courier literallyran from the van, dumped the parcel on the doorstep, and ran back and drove off.
Now I fully understand how busy they are but, regardless of the circumstances, the same price is paid for delivery and therefore the same quality of delivery should be adhered to.
If the courier people are that busy then they should employ more staff and not give sloppy service.
I have heard that there are people driving around looking for doorstep parcels to steal. Wake up, couriers.
Jim Adams Rotorua
No woodworking
I would like to formally learn to work with wood, particularly cabinet-making. I find it very strange that in Rotorua, effectively the nation's timber industry centre, there is no interest in woodworking.
Scion leads the world in the scientific applications of timber but, other than making timber house framing there is no creative woodworking training available.