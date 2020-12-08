Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Letters to the editor: Working poor a significant portion of NZ

3 minutes to read

Some wages are insufficient to cover the cost of living. Photo / Getty Images

Rotorua Daily Post

I agree with your correspondent, Rod Petterson (Letters, December 8) that more fit, unemployed people should make themselves available for seasonal fruit picking work.

However, in his sweeping assertion that Generation X has no work

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.