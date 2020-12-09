Letters to the editor: Headlines not in line with 'be kind' message

The "be kind" message is being eroded by unkind deeds, says a reader. Photo / File

Consecutive headlines (Saturday and Monday) really got me thinking.

Saturday's declared that we must stop hurting our kids and then on Monday we were told about the danger road workers are in through the actions of speeding drivers.

While on the surface we probably don't see a relationship between these headlines, remember, our Government leaders are constantly promoting a caring society and these headlines both tend to demolish this ''be kind'' message.

This nice utopian dream of sweetness and light is so far from reality that we all need to sit down over a lukewarm lemonade and have a big think about stuff.

The caring society doesn't put hi-vis-clad workers at risk by selfish, unthinking actions, and we shouldn't hurt our kids.

I took part in the March for Life in Wellington on Saturday and saw hatred, passionate anger and threats of violence against folks simply exercising the right to free speech championed by many earlier Governments.

Yes, the opposition have as much right as me to express their beliefs and I'll defend that right, but without reasoned, informed conversations we will go nowhere.

I witnessed youths, indoctrinated by the successive socialist-leaning, anti-God Governments of the past 50 years, screaming abuse and chanting untrue slogans.

A nation that has turned from God is not capable of the niceness needed to protect the unborn or the road worker, and we need both.

"Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people." Proverbs 14:34.

John Williams

Ngongotahā

Empty houses a waste

In reply to Alf Hoyle (Letters, December 8).

No, in my view, it is not just more houses that we need, we need better management of the existing houses.

There are about 200,000 empty houses in New Zealand - 33,000 in Auckland.

There are countless thousands of Airnbs also - houses that are only occasionally used as holiday lets.

This is several thousand houses that could provide homes for homeless families.

If my suggestion that houses or homes not be used as commodities and these empty houses were put on to the market was enacted, the price of these dwellings would sink to a sensible, affordable level - allowing homeless families to get on to the housing ladder.

Many of these empty houses are owned by overseas investors who, in my view, should not be allowed to own property here anyway.

Yes, we need more houses, with returning Kiwis we need thousands more, but we first have to use the houses we have.

Jim Adams

Rotorua

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 250 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz