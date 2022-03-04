The Rotorua Courthouse. Photo / File

It could be July next year before an Auckland man accused of attempted murder will stand trial in Rotorua.

Chadwick Maniapoto, 49, had his case called in the High Court at Rotorua this morning.

Through his lawyer, Bill Nabney, he entered not guilty pleas to three charges including attempted murder, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and aggravated assault.

Maniapoto was charged following an incident where a woman was allegedly stabbed in Motutere in Taupō on January 2.

Justice Graham Lang said a trial could be held in Hamilton in October or July next year in Rotorua.

Crown solicitor Amanda Gordon said she wasn't worried about holding the trial in Hamilton for the sake of having it earlier as her witnesses mostly came from the Taupō area and would need to travel anyway.

However, Nabney said he wasn't available in October as he had two other trials. He said Maniapoto had recently changed to have him as his lawyer and wanted him to continue with the case.

Nabney said his client would be applying for bail later this month.

Justice Lang said he would keep a trial week from October 17 in Rotorua available until the May 13 case review hearing just in case Nabney was able to make other arrangements.

The trial was given a firm trial fixture for five days from July 3 next year.