Lake Tarawera Spring Fair in 2018. Photo / NZME

People are invited to join in the bustle of a spring fair at the picturesque Lake Tarawera, where there will be plenty of opportunity to support local and find some treasures.

The Lake Tarawera Spring Fair is back for 2022 on Sunday, October 23, at Stoney Point Reserve.

It will include a range of stalls selling wares such as jewellery, pottery, wood turning and flower posies, along with food stalls, live music from the BOP Blues Festival, and an auction.

Committee member Carol Gilchrist says there will be 60-plus stalls, and that it feels really great to be back with the fair after having to cancel last year.

"There's been lots of people wanting to have stalls, and lots of people asking if it is on.

"It's a Lake Tarawera tradition that has been going for about 30 years."

An auction in full swing at the Lake Tarawera Spring Fair in 2018. Photo / NZME

She says if enough money is made from stall fees, donations will be made to three Lake Tarawera causes. These include Lake Tarawera Sailing Club, Tarawera FM, and Lake Tarawera Community Garden.

"It is an awesome community event, with lots of people in the community involved.

"It makes for a great catch-up after the winter season. Lots of children run stalls and there are fun activities for the children."

It is a cash fair, and boaties are encouraged to use one of the other three boat ramp areas in Lake Tarawera on that weekend.

For more information, email laketarawerafair@gmail.com.

The Details

- What: Lake Tarawera Spring Fair

- When: Sunday, October 23, 10am to 2pm

- Where: Stoney Point Reserve, Spencer Rd

- Free entry

- Cash fair