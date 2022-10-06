Rotorua Professionals McDowell Real Estate's Kellie Kanara-Batt (left) and Aisha Okeremi with some of the children's artwork up for auction. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua Professionals McDowell Real Estate's Kellie Kanara-Batt (left) and Aisha Okeremi with some of the children's artwork up for auction. Photo / Andrew Warner

A breakfast with a feel-good factor, special artwork to bid on, and the chance to support Kiwi kids living with cancer is back after four years.

The Child Cancer Charity Breakfast and Art Auction, hosted by Rotorua Professionals McDowell Real Estate will see breakfast served at 6.30am at the Distinction Hotel and bidding begin at 7am.

Rotorua Professionals McDowell Real Estate principal Steve Lovegrove says the event coming up on October 14 includes a buffet breakfast, and people can bid for the silent auction, buy raffle tickets, and take part in the live auction.

He says although it is an early start, it is a fun event with a feel-good factor that is a great way to begin the day.

The auction includes art work by children who have been affected by child cancer.

People enjoying the event and its atmosphere in 2018. Photo / File

"There are people around Rotorua that have quite huge collections and are regular attendees.

"Having raised $750,000 over 25 years, it's become a bit of an institution ... on the Rotorua calendar."

Steve says they are not looking for a record-breaking amount to be raised this year, they mainly want to be back on track running the event.

"We are acutely aware that we are in times where people and businesses are struggling, and that philanthropic money people were confident with donating two to three years ago is not as available now."

Steve says the Child Cancer Foundation is an organisation that is dear to their company's heart and that has missed out on a significant amount of fundraising over the past couple of years.

"We have a very long 27-year association with Child Cancer Foundation, and personally, my nephew has been through child cancer.

"It's not just the child that goes through this, but their family too. It's a very fearful time."

He says it is a great relief to be able to have the event and run it with confidence.

In the past couple of years they had attempted to hold it, but could not because of the fear of a lockdown or Covid outbreak.

He says in 2019 they celebrated the 25th anniversary of supporting the Child Cancer Foundation with an evening Sparkle Ball, so this year will be the first Breakfast and Art Auction back since 2018.

Tickets are limited, so people are encouraged to get in quickly.

The details

What: Child Cancer Foundation Charity Breakfast & Art Auction.

When: Friday, October 14, 6.30am.

Where: Distinction Rotorua Hotel.

Tickets: Available to buy from Rotorua Professionals McDowell Real Estate office at 1172 Haupapa St. Individual - $45, table of 10 - $450.