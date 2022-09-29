Walkers enjoying the scenery during the 2019 Rotorua Walking Festival. Photo / Robbie Dalziel

You can lace up your shoes, get moving, meet new people and take in some of our beautiful local scenery with the Rotorua Walking Festival.

For the 29th year the festival is on again, being held over new November dates after having to postpone the March event due to Covid.

It will include a mixture of walking distances and tracks through the forest, city streets and parks of Rotorua, along with live music and coffee cart White Lama.

On Saturday, November 5 the walks will be through the Whakarewarewa Forest, with distances including 10km, 21km and 42km.

Sunday, November 6 will include walks exploring Rotorua's unique parks and urban environment, with distances including 10km, 20km, 30km and a new 42km.

The walking events also include charity fundraising walks - the Saturday at 10.30am for Rotorua Parents Centre and the Sunday at 10.30am for Rotorua SPCA.

These two walks are between 2km and 5km, and are fun events. Entry for these is a $5 donation per family. All proceeds go to the organisation involved.

On Friday, November 4 there will also be a nocturnal walk, with funds raised going to the Rotorua Botanical Society. It is a guided walk through the forest with a specialist who will talk about the nature found within the forest.

Organising committee chairman Deryck Shaw says they are very pleased to be able to hold the event after having to postpone, and that the team is ready to deliver the walking festival once again.

He says they have already had some registrations in from overseas walkers, and that it is great to have some international walking friends gradually rejoining the walks.

"It's also an opportunity for locals to really showcase our backyard to other New Zealanders and international visitors.

"You can walk our fantastic routes and take in the scenery of the forest, around lakes and in geothermal areas.

"It's a great atmosphere, and a fun thing to do that is also very good for your health."

Deryck says Rotorua is a fabulous location for an event like this because it is central for many New Zealanders to get to, has a wide range of accommodation, the fantastic scenery, and the festival's routes are well developed.

"We've spent a lot of time working on these routes over the years ... we are looking forward to welcoming people back and appreciate all the support."

People can register right up until the day. You can enter online at www.rotoruawalkingfestival.org.nz.

The details

- What: Rotorua Walking Festival 2022

- When: Events on from November 4 to 6

- Where: Starts at Neil Hunt Park

- Entries: Details at www.rotoruawalkingfestival.org.nz