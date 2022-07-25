Shopkeepers need help to protect their stores, writes Jo Raphael. Photo / NZME

OPINION

If you're a small business owner with a physical storefront, you might be feeling somewhat nervous these days.

Ram raids are plaguing shopkeepers throughout the country.

It seems any of them could be the next owner having to sweep up broken glass, organise repairs and insurance and possibly remain closed after idiot lowlifes in stolen vehicles try to do as much damage as possible, all in their pursuit of what? Some cigarettes or liquor? Fun? Notoriety?

The latest victim of ram raids in the Bay was the Papamoa Plaza early on Saturday morning.

Police confirmed they were investigating a burglary at the plaza, in which a stolen vehicle was used to force entry into the centre.

Papamoa Plaza centre manager Leah Sutton told NZME: "There was extensive damage done to the entranceway all for very minimal theft."

Also last week, a liquor store in Fenton St in Rotorua was targeted in a ram raid where thieves stole alcohol and left behind a trail of broken glass and thousands of dollars of damage.

This must be frustrating for the victims.

It seems there is a report of a ram raid just about every day in the media.

According to official information, there has been a 400 per cent increase in ram raids in the past five years. And 76 per cent of those caught are under 18.

The figures show that nationwide, it's happening about eight times per week.

A youth worker told RNZ: "It's like a fad going on, on social media. It's become a trend to want to be the coolest - who has got the highest number of ram raids, or who has got the biggest score. To them, it becomes a game."

A police report in January noted only 37 per cent of ram raids had resulted in enforcement action.

This means most of these thugs are getting away with their crimes.

In my view, the only effective way of deterring these scumbags is for shopkeepers to fortify their stores: bollards, reinforced roller doors or metal bars.

It doesn't sound attractive, but what else can they do?

While there are systemic social issues at play, we need to deter these criminals now.

It's good to see the Government recognise the plight of business owners and in May announced it will part-fund the installation of bollards and other physical protection.

If necessary, councils need to ensure they make it easy for shop owners to apply to have these measures installed.

Small businesses are the fabric of our economy and our communities, and we need to make it attractive for them to stay and trade.