Let's keep our grumbles to ourselves, writes Jo Raphael. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

We love a good day off in this country.

It's just as well - we now have 12 public holidays with the introduction of Matariki this year.

That's on top of our four weeks' minimum annual leave, which means all-up, we are legally allowed to have just over six weeks off during the calendar year.

Twelve is a nice round number - equating to about one per month for the year. But they're not spaced out like that.

There's a cluster in December, a couple in January - which is handy for people planning their annual leave in summer.

Easter, a literal moveable feast, is in early April next year, meaning the weather potentially could still be mild.

Then Queen's Birthday in June, then nothing until October's Labour Day.

Across the ditch, Australians get seven national holidays, but each state has the power to instate its own holidays, so some could end up with more.

The Aussies are also paid well if they're required to work while everyone else is off at the beach - double time and a half.

Most contracts allow for time and a half for us Kiwis - but we get a day off in lieu, which ends up being the same for employers.

Last year quite a few days were "Mondayised" which seemed to prove problematic for employers who needed to pay their staff accordingly if they wanted to open.

Each time a public holiday rolls around in New Zealand, the surcharge spectre raises its ugly head.

It's a real sticking point for some consumers, while others just brush it off as a pitfall of wanting to dine out on their day off.

Some in the hospitality industry argue it's expensive to open on public holidays so the 15 per cent surcharge is a way to pay their staff for time and a half wages plus a day off later.

Some say even with the surcharge, it's quieter and they barely break even.

Some would argue that public holidays are a given and those who want to stay open should budget for this annually and build the cost into their everyday pricing - negating the need for a somewhat unpalatable 15 per cent price hike.

However, I think all this is moot after Covid. Our hospitality industry is still trying to get back on its feet, and perhaps we should keep our grumbles to ourselves while this is happening.

Those who can afford to should support our local businesses on public holidays.

While forking out 15 per cent may be distasteful to some, let's give them a break while we're enjoying ours.