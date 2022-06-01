Dozens of wallabies have been snapped on a Rotorua paddock. Photo / Supplied

OPINION

We, as a nation, are often compared with Australia, in international circles.

Friends and acquaintances, who aren't as familiar with our subtle but important cultural differences often get caught out, saying things to Kiwis such as "do you cuddle koalas?" or "how many days' drive is it to Uluru?"

We inwardly chuckle, and politely explain the differences between our two countries and that we are, in fact, separate, despite our similarly-looking flags.

After all, we're nice people, and like Australians (of which I am half), we are known for our friendliness, openness and hospitality. We don't want to embarrass our northern hemisphere neighbours by pointing out their ignorances.

We're cuzzies, us and Aussie. Both nations embody the Anzac spirit of mateship, courage and humour. Despite the relationship souring somewhat since they started deporting Kiwis a while back.

But we can't wait to have them back in droves.

However, there is one type of Australian that has set up house in our country and we're not so keen on it.

Wallabies, which are native to Australia, caused a stir this week after an infra-red photo surfaced showing dozens and dozens of the little critters hanging about in a Rotorua paddock.

They look cute and harmless. They're a national treasure in Australia - they've even named their national rugby team after them.

They're nurtured, and given protected status, along with kangaroos. We've seen images of singed creatures being rescued from devasting bush fires.

But seen in Aotearoa, our hearts harden - we want them gone.

Like possums, ferrets, stoats, rats and cats, wallabies can have a devastating effect on our environment.

"Wallabies would also eat young native plants and could be extremely harmful to our native species," explains Federated Farmers Rotorua-Taupo provincial president Colin Guyton.

He says they could have the same devastating impact as rabbits. Populations could "explode" if they weren't controlled.

And there are plans afoot to bring about a sort of control - the Government is throwing money at it.

The Ministry for Primary Industries is leading a national wallaby eradication programme.

The programme has $27.4 million of funding from 2020 to 2024. It is part of the Government's $1.3 billion Jobs for Nature Programme.

The dama wallaby programme in the North Island is being delivered through partnerships with the Department of Conservation, Bay of Plenty Regional Council, Waikato Regional Council, iwi, landowners and the community.

The trouble is wallabies like to hang out on private properties as much as public, or DoC land.

More collaboration and communication need to happen with landowners so the control programme can be run more efficiently.

Yes, farmers are armed and carry out their own pest control, but how are they expected to deal with wallaby invasions on their own?