There are many wrong ways to wear a mask, but there is only one right way, writes Jo Raphael. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

It's been about five-and-a-half weeks since the country moved to the orange traffic light setting, and we all got to remove our masks for a second and breathe a tentative, collective sigh of relief.

The hospitality, tourism and retail sectors are now busy gearing up to welcome back overseas visitors from the end of July and we're already seeing greater movement between Australia and New Zealand.

Events and concerts are being planned - those that were postponed are being re-scheduled with a lot more certainty of them going ahead.

Those of us who worked from home are now almost fully integrated back into our offices and we're starting to see normality return.

However, there is still one very visible reminder that Covid isn't over and probably won't be for some time.

Until we get the all-clear for good, masks will be here to stay, as many people, including me, feel more comfortable using them.

According to the Government's guidelines at the orange setting, we are encouraged to wear face masks in public indoor settings wherever it is practical. We don't need to wear masks outside.

Some people must wear a face mask when they are working with members of the public, customers or clients while they are at work — unless they are exempt.

However, for those who do choose to wear masks over and above the recommendations, the number of incorrect ways I've seen masks being worn is just about as numerous as the number of variants and subvariants of Covid 19.

My favourite is the Beak Peek - where the tip of the nose and nostrils are peeking out of the top of the mask. Yes, we can all see your nose, and no, you are not making a difference in the spread of Covid.

Then there's the Chin Nappy - the mask is still hooked around both ears but sits neatly beneath both the nose and mouth cradling the chin in readiness to be slipped back up when someone is watching.

The Ear Dangler - the mask is dangling by one string over one ear, completely ineffective.

The I'm Just Grabbing A Loaf Of Bread - wearer rushes into the store with one hand clamped over the mask not bothering to fasten around the ears.

The Pocket Protector - the mask is a great job protecting the inside of the pockets - but not so much anywhere else.

There is actually one correct way to wear a mask, according to the Ministry of Health:

Place the face mask over the nose and mouth and secure it with ties or loops. Make sure the mask fits snugly, moulded to the face and around the nose. Make sure the nose, mouth and chin are fully covered.

It should be comfortable, with no gaps and allows the user to breathe easily.

Easy, right?