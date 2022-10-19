Jo Raphael: Return of events sure to create pressure points for struggling sectors

Eat Streat Rotorua. Photo / File

The hospitality sector, like most sectors, is facing an uphill battle in the coming months.

The situation's been described as "diabolical", "chronic", "stressful" and "impossible".

It's a classic case of when demand far outstrips supply. In this case, "supply" is service - or more accurately - people to perform these services.

We reported recently that 86 per cent of Bay of Plenty businesses in the sector are not fully staffed and most are not open seven days a week.

Job listings are up 25 per cent, and businesses are struggling for staff.

Tauranga's Harbourside Restaurant owner Peter Ward told us he was too scared to even think about the summer holiday season coming up.

The listings attract applicants from overseas, but the industry needs these positions filled now.

Navigating the immigration process can be lengthy and frustrating.

Filling these roles appears to be difficult, leaving owners and managers mucking in to keep their doors open.

The upcoming summer season will also pose other challenges - including accommodation and hospitality capacities - and test people's patience.

Rotorua, in particular, will be hosting a number of events that will draw crowds to the city.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to flock to the city over the coming weeks for events such as the Whaka 100 Mountain Bike Marathon this Labour weekend.

This event generates an estimated $4.5 million for Rotorua.

Data shows that holiday homes are at 88 per cent occupancy.

Another event that is sure to create huge demand for accommodation is the upcoming Six60 concert on November 12.

Tauranga is set to welcome the return of the popular Garden and Arts festival, and it's a hugely popular destination for summer holidaymakers.

The influx will test our accommodation, hospitality and tourism capacities.

There will be pressure points - tempers will be tested as people who are still suffering from the effects of the past few years will be tempted to vent somewhere.

Often frontline staff bear the brunt of this anger.

I've witnessed appalling behaviour towards service staff.

People need to understand that sometimes if their expectations are not met, it doesn't mean they need to take out their frustrations on hospitality staff.

It's not fun to bear the brunt of frustrated patrons. Let's make this summer a great one for everyone.