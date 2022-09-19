Beaches and parks are amazing places to exercise your pooch, but not if it's not under proper control, writes Jo Raphael. Photo / Stock image

Beaches and parks are amazing places to exercise your pooch, but not if it's not under proper control, writes Jo Raphael. Photo / Stock image



OPINION

Dogs have evolved alongside humans for thousands of years.

The evolutionary connections run deep.

While dogs have been bred to do important jobs for humans, in my view, the most important and the most popular is companionship.

There's nothing like a relationship between a dog and its human.

I'm lucky enough to have a dog - he's the boss of the household. He's trained all his humans very well to provide him with his creature comforts - just about on demand.

And in return, he provides us with companionship, loyalty and hours of hilarity performing his many tricks.

He's a much-adored member of the household and is always at the door with an exuberant welcome home.

While company, loyalty and love can make us go ga-ga over our canines, conversely, the loss of one is about as devastating for some people as the loss of another family member.

It can be just as visceral and painful as one couple experienced last week when their little dog, Scamp, was attacked by a bigger dog in a dog park.

Scamp was with his owners at Scion dog park when he was attacked by a larger dog.

Scamp's owner, Heather Kelly, told NZME the bigger dog took hold of Scamp with its mouth and she and her husband were unable to release it.

They both were injured in the process. Scamp was taken to the vet and then taken home - but he's since disappeared.

Heather believes "he's taken himself off somewhere to die alone".

Reading this account of the attack on Scamp and his subsequent disappearance really got my blood boiling.

I imagined what I might have done in a similar situation, and I know deep down that I would also do what I could to save my dog. It's pure instinct.

What also frustrated me is the apparent lack of responsibility by the owner.

A Mount Maunganui woman experienced a dog attack on the beach last year - sparking calls for changes to the dog bylaws.

Viv Jones was knocked over by a big dog while walking on a Mount Maunganui beach, causing excruciating pain, broken bones and trauma.

At a public forum not long after, former All Whites coach John Adshead, QSM, appealed to Tauranga city commissioners, saying he wanted to see a specified time when dogs were allowed to run free on the beach but also a time when people use the beach without fear of being harassed by romping dogs.

Not at all an unreasonable request.

In my view, if your dog is unleashed and goes for another dog, person - anything - you're at fault.

Beaches and parks are amazing places to exercise your pooch, but not if it's not under proper control.

As a dog owner, I understand there's a time and a place for leashes - with good reason.

It's a shame that there's a small minority who don't.