Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Jo Raphael: Dogs need to be controlled in public spaces

Jo Raphael
By
3 mins to read
Beaches and parks are amazing places to exercise your pooch, but not if it's not under proper control, writes Jo Raphael. Photo / Stock image

Beaches and parks are amazing places to exercise your pooch, but not if it's not under proper control, writes Jo Raphael. Photo / Stock image


OPINION

Dogs have evolved alongside humans for thousands of years.

The evolutionary connections run deep.

While dogs have been bred to do important jobs for humans, in my view, the most important and the most

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.