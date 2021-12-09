Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Call for leashed dog hours on Tauranga, Mount Maunganui beaches after local hero injured

6 minutes to read
Mount Maunganui resident John Adshead asked the council to consider changing its bylaw to consider banning unleashed dogs on the beach from 9am to 5pm daily to make the area safer for elderly and children.

Kiri Gillespie
By
Kiri Gillespie

Multimedia journalist

Viv Jones thought she had been attacked by a man when she was knocked down while walking along Mount Maunganui beach.

So she was perplexed when she saw the offender was a large dog.

