The Premium Debate: Subscribers weigh in on road potholes

Delain Morrison with his broken wheel rim thanks to a pothole.

OPINION

Delain Morrison is angry at the state of the roads that saw his wheel rim buckle after it sank into a large pothole on State Highway 30 at Rotoiti. The large pothole is one of several that have popped up on the district's roads in recent weeks and new figures supplied to the Rotorua Daily Post show the amount of work being carried out to fix them has jumped. An increase in rain and the state of the roads are being blamed.

Read the full story here: Rotorua family's pothole drama: Authorities say pothole repairs have risen

Not good, lucky you didn't have a head-on. The Government has neglected the roads which are the backbone of New Zealand's economy while chasing a zero road toll. Road to Zero is not achievable, especially with the state of our roads being so poor. The nanny state approach is not working when their infrastructure is so neglected. The Government should reimburse you.

- Marin C

Try driving in Auckland, mate, you would not last five seconds. Potholes so big my car just about disappeared. But my rates are astronomical, what do they do with the money?

- Tina W

Know the roads are bad but low-profile tyres are not good for NZ roads until we fix them.

- Paul S

Why NZ should consider wiping some student loans

According to the Ministry of Social Development, between January and December of 2021, the total amount borrowed for course fees, course-related costs and living costs was $1,490,282,134. Student loan forgiveness could also be considered by our government - it would go a long way to easing debt burdens and may even stimulate the economy. And a more-focused look into the ballooning costs of tertiary education would be worthwhile too.

Read the full story here: Jo Raphael: Why New Zealand should consider wiping some student loans

All this wiping out student loans creates division as people that have paid off their loans are not seeing the fairness in it. Also, all this money is inflationary, it's costing American taxpayers over $500 billion to pay back.

- Neil L

Invoice the baby boomers who received a free university education. They are the ones that profited the most from free university, then bought all the houses because they had no loans. Then they made the next generation pay for the education they themselves received for free.

- Jeremy H

- Republished comments may be edited at the editor's discretion.

