Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

The Premium Debate: Subscribers weigh in on road potholes

Rotorua Daily Post
3 mins to read
Delain Morrison with his broken wheel rim thanks to a pothole. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Delain Morrison with his broken wheel rim thanks to a pothole. Photo / Kelly Makiha

OPINION

Delain Morrison is angry at the state of the roads that saw his wheel rim buckle after it sank into a large pothole on State Highway 30 at Rotoiti. The large pothole is one

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.