Jo Raphael: Pests are a problem but prevention is key

Beware your next step, lest you encounter the Mount Mauler. Photo / NZME

OPINION

If you're not at home in front of an oscillating fan or permanently stationed under aircon cranked to its lowest temperature setting, then you're probably one of the tens of thousands who have flocked to our region's bodies of water to cool off.

And if you're not getting third-degree burns from accidentally touching the metal parts of your seatbelt, then you're doing the "sand hop" on the beach trying to avoid scorching the soles of your feet.

It's a hot, sweaty, sticky, sleepless, cranky vicious cycle at this time of year, heating up, cooling off, rinse and repeat.

It's also the time of year when creepy crawlies like to multiply – and occupy.

We reported last week that pharmacies in Mount Maunganui and Pāpāmoa have been inundated with folks suffering from the attacks of the fabled Mount Mauler and jellyfish larvae.

One pharmacy worker said the demand was higher than usual with between 30 to 40 families each day for either maulers or jellyfish larvae.

Mount Main Beach packed with beachgoers. Photo / NZME

While I've never been attacked by the mauler, I have been stung by a jellyfish and I can say without a doubt it's painful, so I can only imagine what it feels like to have thousands of tiny rashes caused by the larvae.

It's almost impossible to stay out of the water at this time of year but it might pay to do a bit of reconnaissance before you hit the water. Wear insect repellant or move to a different part of the beach.

In Rotorua, at dusk, locals do the "trout-fly wave" – constantly swotting through swarms of thousands of buzzing insects that like to get busy during the twilight.

Any form of outdoor exercise is a closed-mouth affair – lest runners or cyclists cop a gobful of tiny flies.

And in other critter news, Bay pest controllers have reported that the hot weather has activated other pests such as fleas, ants, cockroaches, flies and wasps and white-tailed spiders.

One pest controller says ants, in particular, have been a problem, while another has noticed more wasps than usual.

My philosophy is live and let live, insects are a part of the world we live in – but that's on the proviso they don't directly affect me – then they must be stopped.

However, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

I can only say what works for me: close your windows after dark, keep your kitchens and food prep areas clean and nip any infestation in the bud before it gets out of hand.