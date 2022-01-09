Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Jo Raphael: Pests are a problem but prevention is key

3 minutes to read
Beware your next step, lest you encounter the Mount Mauler. Photo / NZME

Beware your next step, lest you encounter the Mount Mauler. Photo / NZME

Jo Raphael
By
Jo Raphael

OPINION

If you're not at home in front of an oscillating fan or permanently stationed under aircon cranked to its lowest temperature setting, then you're probably one of the tens of thousands who have flocked

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.