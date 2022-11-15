We need a healthy respect for our bodies of water, writes Jo Raphael. Photo / NZME

We need a healthy respect for our bodies of water, writes Jo Raphael. Photo / NZME

OPINION

I highly doubt anyone reading the account of Reon Wikeepa's tragic death would be unmoved by his heroics in saving his 16-year-old daughter.

Wikeepa gave up his life to save her, using his last ounce of strength to hold her head above the surface and lift her on to rocks.

Wikeepa's son risked his own life to help his dad - holding him above the surface before pushing him on to a surf lifesaving boat.

His dad could not be resuscitated, despite everyone's best efforts.

It's so heartbreaking.

This all transpired at the weekend at what was meant to be a fun family outing at the beach.

This tragedy is the latest in what seems like a never ending list of deaths in the water.

Earlier this month, a body was recovered from Lake Rotorua.

Yesterday, police confirmed the body was of a missing French tourist last seen on a blow-up kayak.

It was not known if he was wearing a life jacket.

On Monday, Auckland police recovered a body at Kellys Beach, believed to be a kayaker missing on the Firth of Thames since earlier this month.

A search on Water Safety NZ's website shows as of November 13, nationally, there have been 74 preventable drowning fatalities year to date.

According to a 2019 Ministry for the Environment report, 65 per cent of Kiwis live within 5km of the sea. That's not counting rivers, lakes, creeks and swimming holes.

As a country of 5 million, an island nation, the love of water is in our DNA.

Every summer we flock to the region's water spots for recreation. And sometimes those spots are the scenes of absolute tragedy.

Living in a region as beautiful and as diverse as the Bay of Plenty, our water safety senses need to be heightened. As we have seen, fun can turn to terror in the blink of an eye.

It's important to familiarise ourselves with the water safety code which includes: Being prepared; watching out for yourself and others; being aware of the dangers, and knowing our limits.

Always swim between the flags and wear life jackets on boats including kayaks, dinghies and other smaller vessels.

But most of all we must have a healthy respect for all bodies of water, and if in doubt, stay out.