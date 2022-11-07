Fireworks should be limited to public displays only, writes Jo Raphael. Photo / File

OPINION

It's that time of year again.

The debate around whether or not the private sale of fireworks should be banned.

I'm on the record in previous columns as being firmly of the view that fireworks are an annoyance, a waste of money and pointless - given that the reason for the celebration is outdated.

I'm not alone in my view. A presentation to ban the private sales of fireworks to a parliamentary select committee in 2020 included New Zealand Police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Auckland Council, New Zealand Veterinary Association, Local Government New Zealand and Safe.

Frustratingly, the committee made no recommendation to Parliament.

On Saturday night, I sat on the couch with the pooch wishing I could explain to him that the loud bangs going on all around us were not out to get him. I found myself wishing for it to rain.

The morning before, I was woken at 3am by some nocturnal neighbours who decided it was the perfect time to let off fireworks.

I'm sure nights to come will be peppered with bangs and pops until the novelty fizzles out.

I saw a thread on a popular community group's social media page suggesting early celebrations are annoying and people had to work in the morning.

The replies varied, some landing on the side of accusing him of being the fun police, to leave them be, the kids were excited and couldn't wait.

Others agreed, saying their animals were suffering, and young children were waking up upset. Those agreeing were calling for public displays only.

I agree - public displays are the way to go - fireworks are annoying and cause more harm than good.

Children can be reasoned with, animals can't, writes Jo Raphael. Photo / Stock image

Police have spoken to two young people and referred one to Youth Aid in relation to a large beach fire that has covered about 200ha north of Christchurch - caused by fireworks.

NZME reported fires tore through Hawke's Bay over the weekend, with two significant house fires in Onekawa alongside the Te Mata Peak fireworks blaze and a number of smaller grass fires.

Stuff reported on Sunday Guy Fawkes Day revellers continued to set off "rockets" near bushland above Wellington's Breaker Bay after a small fire broke out, leading to a second larger fire that took several hours for firefighters to put out.

And that's just this year. I could go on.

If your kids love fireworks, take them to a public display. We have fantastic organised displays in the region that far surpass the lame pops and fizzles sold privately.

And they're usually free.

Taking away private sales are not going to deprive your children, they can be reasoned with. Animals can't.

Ban private sales of fireworks.