Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Jo Raphael: Guy Fawkes - Private sales of fireworks should fizzle out

Jo Raphael
By
3 mins to read
Fireworks should be limited to public displays only, writes Jo Raphael. Photo / File

Fireworks should be limited to public displays only, writes Jo Raphael. Photo / File

OPINION

It's that time of year again.

The debate around whether or not the private sale of fireworks should be banned.

I'm on the record in previous columns as being firmly of the view that

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post