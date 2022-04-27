Expressing their dissatisfaction at the state of the Tūrangi pedestrian SH1 underpass are Jayden Lyons (left), Ella Etheridge, and Sophie Lyons (right). Photo / Nicola Etheridge

Infamous and iconic.

That is how Taupō District councillor John Mack describes Tūrangi's State Highway 1 underpass when responding to queries about its upkeep.

Last week Wellington-based Tūrangi holiday home owner Nicola Etheridge generated 96 comments when she posted on Facebook page Tūrangi Noticeboard about how unsafe the underpass feels.

It was her daughter Ella's reluctance to walk to the library, via the underpass, that motivated Nicola to send an Official Information Act request to the Taupō District Council and to Waka Kotahi to find out which agency is responsible for maintaining the underpass.

At the same time, she vented frustration on social media, and immediately found empathy from others in Tūrangi who find the underpass to be unsafe, not maintained to an acceptable level.

Users on the Facebook page @Tūrangi Noticeboard said the State Highway One underpass in Tūrangi stank, was unlit, contained a lot of water and felt unsafe. Photo / Nicola Etheridge

It turns out Waka Kotahi is responsible for the underpass, however the council addresses broken lights, cleanliness and pooling water: "In much the same way council picks up rubbish dumped on Department of Conservation land," councillor Mack says.

Nicola says her daughter wanted her to drive to the library so as to avoid the underpass.

"The underpass stinks, it's dark, it's really shabby, and my daughter is scared every time we use it," Nicola says.

"On a grey day, you have to stop and look to see carefully to see if there is anyone in there. You don't want to use the underpass [if someone else is there] because you would be trapped with them."

She says the underpass needs to be painted white, the lights fixed so it is brighter, it needs to be cleaned because it smells, and the water pooling needs to be pumped out.

The State Highway One underpass in Tūrangi feels like a Los Angeles subway and somewhere you could be trapped by a bad person, say social media users. Photo / Nicola Etheridge

Crossing SH1 is not an option as it is too busy, and she says a pedestrian crossing by the coffee cart near the Tongariro River bridge would be inconvenient as it would be further away from the shops.

"People coming off the river trail or coming from Creel Cafe are choosing to drive five minutes to get into town, instead of using the underpass. It's just ridiculous."

If the underpass was made to feel safe, she would happily ride her bike into town.

"I believe Waka Kotahi and council could do a better job. It is so clearly disgusting. But it looks like an easy fix."

The irony is that the Tūrangi streetscape is beautifully planted on either side of the underpass," Nicola says.

"You look at what the council is investing in Taupō, I guess it would cost $10,000 to $20,000 to fix. I think Tūrangi should get a bit more."

John Mack saw Nicola's post on Facebook and has taken an active part in the discussion thread.

People would rather drive five minutes than use this State Highway One underpass in Tūrangi. Photo / Nicola Etheridge

The state of the underpass has always been an issue, and with the interest generated by Nicola's post, will be an issue council will look at again. Even though the underpass is not a council asset, the council has an interest in maintaining it as "the lights need to work 24 hours a day".

"Following Nicola's post, a council work order has gone through to keep the lights on, unblock the drains, and to clean it.

"If the issue is bigger than that, then Waka Kotahi will have to fix it."

John encourages people to get in touch with the council by ringing (07) 376 0899 or by using the Antenno app.

"Facebook complaints do not work as this is not the official channel and council will have no record. But if 10 people ring in and ask for a service request then that equals action. If 20 or 30 people ask for a service request then this is viewed as a major event."

On Tuesday, six service requests had been made to the council.

John says he has been to lots of underpasses around the world and says the Tūrangi SH1 underpass "is particularly hideous".

"With all the money spent on Tūrangi to beautify it, when something like this happens, it's not about blame, it's about doing something about it."