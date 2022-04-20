The theme of Poppy Day this year is "The RSA is old, but not every veteran that we support is". Photo / David Beck

Not all veterans are old.

This Anzac weekend, the RSA is raising awareness about younger veterans.

The RSA held its first Poppy Day in 1922 and for the centenary tomorrow, it has adopted the tagline: "The RSA is old, but not every veteran that we support is".

Taupō RSA secretary Phil Constable says it is important we continue to commemorate Anzac Day not only to remember those who did not make it home but also the contribution and suffering of all those who have served.

Anzac Day was originally devised to honour the members of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) who served in the Gallipoli Campaign, their first engagement in the First World War, but also commemorates all Australians and New Zealanders who served and died in all wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations.

Since the Vietnam War, New Zealand soldiers have been deployed on more than 40 operational deployments to areas like Bosnia, Timor-Leste, Sinai, Solomon Islands, Afghanistan, Iraq and more.

In the past 32 years, there have been 30,000 new veterans who were under the age of 50, most of whom rotated through these operational deployments on roughly six month stints and very little is known about where they have been or what they have done.

Phil says many of our current veterans have completed multiple deployments to multiple operational theatres around the world.

"As stated earlier this year by the RSA national president BJ Clarke: 'When New Zealand service people returned from WWI or WWII, the public was aware of their service and what they had been through, but these days people serve and come home very quietly'.

"Most veterans will return home and carry on with their normal lives with no issues, however, some will struggle to reintegrate into routine life. Some may be injured or experience ongoing mental health issues because of their service which can have a significant effect on both them and their families."

A large crowd gathered for a previous Taupō Anzac Day service. Photo / NZME

Phil says veterans are often thought of as "old men", which is not always the case.

"Many younger veterans are told 'you look too young to have served'. The assumption that they're wearing their granddad's medals on Anzac Day is common, although incorrect. Younger veterans are in fact everywhere in our society and those working around, or in close social circles with them, are possibly unaware of their service.

"If you're looking closely, you can see them on Anzac Day. Many younger veterans dust off their medals once a year and turn up to the parades to pay their respects to the fallen, quite often standing at the back of the crowd and then slipping away unnoticed after the parade. Most aren't members of an RSA, and many would never consider marching with the older guys at a dawn service.

"They're noticed by other veterans because of the side they wear their medals on, with veterans wearing their own medals on their left (over their heart), while family members' medals are worn on your right."

Donations collected during the annual Poppy Appeal are the main source of funds for the care and support of returned service people and their families, with all donations collected locally remaining here in Taupō and being used to provide direct support to local former service people.

Wreaths at the Taupō Cenotaph. Photo / NZME

Poppy Day is being held tomorrow with collection volunteers selling poppies around the Taupō town centre. Poppy collection boxes have also been placed in local shops and cafes.

Phil says the RSA has a range of support services for all serving and ex-serving members of the NZDF and allied forces, NZ Police, their families, and dependants.

"Unfortunately, the Taupō RSA went the same way as many others around New Zealand and closed its doors in 2017 due to hard financial times. Since then, the Taupō RSA has been donated the use of a small office space on Miro St where volunteers now base themselves and perform several behind-the-scenes jobs.

"With the Taupō clubrooms closed and there no longer being a physical building for members to socialise in, the Taupō RSA has largely shifted its main effort from being a social club into support services."

RSA membership and the applicant's current financial position are not determining factors when applying for assistance from Veterans Affairs (NZ) or the RSA.

"Nor is overseas operational service, so if someone has had prior military service and requires assistance or support then contact your local RSA who will be able to advise what level of support is available and from which agency," Phil says.

Where to get help

For 24/7 confidential support and urgent assistance contact one of the following:

Taupō RSA

(07) 378 7476

admin@tauporsa.co.nz

RSA Support Services Team

0800 NZDF4U (0800 693348)

Veterans Affairs New Zealand

0800 483 8372

Taupō District Anzac Day Events

Taupō

6am combined dawn/civic service: Present to the parade marshal at the Great Lake Centre carpark at 5.40am to march from Story Place to Tongariro St.

9am cemetery parade: RSA section, Taupō Cemetery, Rickit St.

Southern Lake Taupō

6am dawn service: Waihi Village, Waihi Marae.

10am cemetery parade: Tūrangi Services Cemetery, Aonini Rd.

10.50am civic service: Present to the parade marshal in Tūrangi town centre to march to the Tokaanu-Tūrangi and Districts RSA for an 11am service.

Mangakino

10.15am cemetery civic service: RSA Cemetery, Lake Rd.

11am civic service: Mangakino District Services and Citizens Club, Wairenga Rd.