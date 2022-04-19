Shania Moanaroa (left), Danica Bell, Mystique Moanaroa and Paul Edwards of Tūrangi Karate Club. Photo / Supplied

A community sports grant from Taupō District Council has helped Tūrangi Karate Club's junior members take their karate learning to a whole new level.

The club, which trains three times each week, challenges its students to be the best they can be in all facets of life. Club members are expected to be both students and teachers, to follow the guidance of their mentors, and model positive values.

Its members go on to become leaders within their schools, sports, whānau, hapū and iwi, and the whole community benefits.

Run by Shihan Mark Willis, the club is determined to make as many opportunities as possible available to its members, particularly juniors, at low or no cost to their families when there is funding available to make this possible.

Last April, the club applied for a Taupō District Council community sports grant of $1500 to fund junior members to attend the annual Traditional Shoto-Kan Federation New Zealand's seminar and championships. This provides an opportunity to meet members from other karate dojos and to train, compete and extend their skills.

The grant meant junior members were able to experience national level karate without putting financial strain on their families.

Club administrator Irena Wanikau says 14 Tūrangi Karate Club junior members attended and it is encouraging to see first-timers embracing the challenge and growing in confidence, skill and ability over the three-day intensive training and competition.

"Another highlight was having parents and caregivers come to watch their tamariki train and compete at a much higher level than weekly club trainings and express how proud they were of their tamariki stepping up to another level," Irena says.

The council's community sports grants last year covered a range of clubs and pursuits, from providing money for maps and compasses for orienteering to BMX ramps. Others covered venue hire fees, uniforms, equipment and travel to competitions.

The 2022 round of community sports grants funding has just opened and applications are welcome from clubs and individuals making a difference in the sports sector across Taupō District. Information and the application form are at www.taupodc.govt.nz/communitysportsgrant. Applications close on Friday, April 29.